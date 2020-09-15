NEET Cut Off 2020: NEET Expected State-wise Cut-off For Recently Culminated Exams

National Testing Agency wrapped up the national level entrance examinations recently. Several medical, dental and allied course aspirants have appeared for the National level tests. The students who wish to pursue under-graduate studies will be shortlisted on the basis of NEET cut off 2020. The NEET 2020 cut-off is a qualifying percentile which a candidate must score to meet the minimum requirements of the institutions. The final cut-off and percentile will be out on the official website once the results are released. However, students can check an aggregate and expected cut-off here. NEET expected cut off are mentioned for states- Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

As reported in various education newspapers and portals, the cut-off for several states was calculated on the basis of the previous year as well as the current year cut off marks for NEET (approx). Check out the cut-off of the state colleges-

NEET cut off 2020 in Himachal Pradesh-

For Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla a student must rank within 2672 with a score of 630.

For Dr Rajendra Prasad Medical College, Tanda a student must rank within 5835 with a score of 610.

For Dr YS Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan a student must rank within 7112 with a score of 603.

For Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba a student must rank within 7733 with a score of 600.

For Sh. Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College. Mandi a student must rank within 6535 with a score of 606.

For Government Medical College, Hamirpur a student must rank within 7511 with a score of 601.

For Government Dental College, Shimla a student must rank within 17337 with a score of 566.

NEET cut off 2020 in Karnataka

For Bangalore Medical College, Bangalore a student must rank within 17259 with a score of 567.

For Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Medical College, Bangalore a student must rank within 102188 with a score of 428.

For Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences, Bangalore a student must rank within 94124 with a score of 437.

For M.S.Ramaiah Medical College, Bangalore a student must rank within 77908 with a score of 457.

For Khwaja Bande Nawaz Institute Of Medical Sciences, Gulbarga a student must rank within 78950 with a score of 456.

For Vydehi Institute of Medical Science and Research Centre, Bangalore a student must rank within 97066 with a score of 434.

For A.J.Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangalore a student must rank within 105077 with a score of 425.

For Sri Basaveshwara Medical College and Hospital, Chitradurga a student must rank within 104036 with a score of 426.

For Mysore Medical College, Mysore a student must rank within 31009 with a score of 534.

For Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeswara Medical College, Mysore a student must rank within 55165 with a score of 490.

For Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical Sciences, Bellur, Mandya Dist. a student must rank within 93188 with a score of 438.

For Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences, Mandya a student must rank within 64757 with a score of 476.

For Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, Hassan a student must rank within 64880 with a score of 475.

For Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, Hubli a student must rank within 29734 with a score of 537.

For Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Belgaum a student must rank within 73809 with a score of 463.

For Al-Ameen Medical College, VIJAYAPUR a student must rank within 97811 with a score of 433.

For S. Nijalingappa Medical College and Research Centre, Bagalkot a student must rank within 82659 with a score of 451.

For SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital, Dharwad a student must rank within 77902 with a score of 457.

For Belgaum Institute of Medical Sciences, Belgaum a student must rank within 48429 with a score of 501.

For Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bellary a student must rank within 46912 with a score of 504.

For Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College, Kalaburgi a student must rank within 86470 with a score of 446.

For Navodaya Medical College, Raichur a student must rank within 91137 with a score of 441.

For Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bidar a student must rank within 64481 with a score of 476.

For Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences, Raichur a student must rank within 68655 with a score of 470.

For Father Muller Institute of Med. Education & Research, Mangalore a student must rank within 68388 with a score of 470.

For Kasturba Medical College, Hampanakatta, Mangalore a student must rank within 37245 with a score of 521.

For Yenepoya Medical College, Mangalore a student must rank within 74559 with a score of 462.

For K.S.Hegde Medical Academy, Mangalore a student must rank within 57131 with a score of 487.

For Jaya Jagadguru Murugharajendra Medical College, Davangere District a student must rank within 87473 with a score of 445.

For Shamanur Shivashankarappa Institute Of Medical Sciences, Davangere a student must rank within 91954 with a score of 440.

For Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences, Shimoga a student must rank within 55543 with a score of 490.

For Sapthagiri Institute of Medical Sciences, Bangalore a student must rank within 103151 with a score of 427.

For Srinivasa Institute of Medical Research Center, Mangalore a student must rank within 107919 with a score of 422.

NEET cut off 2020 in Delhi

For Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi a student must rank within 62 AIR with a score of 662.

For Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi a student must rank within 362 with a score of 633.

For University College of Medical Sciences, Delhi a student must rank within 183 with a score of 645.

For VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi a student must rank within 116 with a score of 652.

For Dr B.S.A. Medical College, Delhi a student must rank within 859 with a score of 614.

For NDMC Medical College, Delhi a student must rank within 936 with a score of 612.

NEET cut off 2020 in Madhya Pradesh

For M.G.M. Medical College, Indore a student must rank within 3012 with a score of 627.

For Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal a student must rank within 4257 with a score of 619.

For Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose MC, Jabalpur a student must rank within 6757 with a score of 605.

For G.R. Medical College, Gwalior a student must rank within 6445 with a score of 605.

For S.S. Medical College, Rewa a student must rank within 8094 with a score of 599.

For Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar a student must rank within 7898.

For Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar a student must rank within 19925 with a score of 560.

For Chhindwara Institute of Medical Sciences, a student must rank within 30920 with a score of 534.

For Gajra Raja Medical College Gwalior a student must rank within 15030 with a score of 574.

For Gandhi Medical College Bhopal a student must rank within 9539 with a score of 593.

For Government Medical College, Datia a student must rank within 30504 with a score of 535.

For Government Medical College, Khandwa a student must rank within 30506 with a score of 535.

For Government Medical College, Ratlam a student must rank within 24454 with a score of 549.

For Government Medical College Shahdol a student must rank within 32628 with a score of 531.

For Government Medical College, Shivpuri a student must rank within 32944 with a score of 530.

For Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College, Vidisha a student must rank within 24814 with a score of 548.

For Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore a student must rank within 6403 with a score of 606.

For Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Jabalpur a student must rank within 12761 with a score of 581.

For Shyam Shah Medical College, Rewa a student must rank within 19671 with a score of 561.

(Disclaimer: The NEET cut off 2020 can vary from the above list depending upon the scoring of the students. The national average will affect the admissions process after NEET 2020 results are declared. The above NEET cut off 2019 is last year's performance which will give an idea to the students of what the NEET expected cut off look like. The cut off marks for NEET 2020 can vary. The above numbers are sourced from various education portals.)

