NEET 2020: NEET 2020 Result To Be Out Soon at 'ntaneet.nic.in'

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test or NEET 2020 took place on September 13, 2020, Sunday. The conducting body took all the necessary precautions to combat the spread of coronavirus and for the students’ safety amid the pandemic. After the undergraduate admission exam happened, the National Testing Agency is set to announce the NEET 2020 result date soon. It would release the NEET 2020 cut off marks for different categories. So, we have compiled information about the NEET 2020 result date, cut off, and further details that you must check out right away.

NEET 2020 result date to be out soon

The National Testing Agency or NTA would announce the NEET 2020 result date soon. The previous year, it released the same within a month after the exam. But due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there had been delays in the conduct of exams.

The conducting body would release the NEET 2020 result on the official website of the NTA. So, students can visit the official website after the National Testing Agency announce NEET 2020 result date. They would have to log in to their registered account and download the scoresheet. However, as per reports, candidates would not receive their NEET 2020 result through the post. Check out the NEET 2020 latest news about the cut-off percentile and marks.

Details about NEET 2020 cut off

The National Testing Agency releases NEET 2020 cut off for shortlisting students for admission to MBBS, BDS, AH, and AYUSH, among other programmes and courses. It tells the minimum percentage which candidates require to achieve for qualifying the exam. While the percentile is out through the information brochure, the NEET 2020 cut off marks would appear on the official website of NTA along with the result. Here are numerous factors determining the NEET 2020 cut off for a year. Take a look:

NEET 2020 latest news: Factors determining NEET 2020 cut off

Total number of candidates who appeared for the NEET 2020 exam

The difficulty level of the NEET 2020 exam and the performance of candidates

Availability of seats and reservation criteria

