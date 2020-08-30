NEET, JEE Exams: Manipur CM Assures Necessary Measures Taken For Students

Even as students across India remain agitated over the conduct of NEET-JEE exams, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Sunday assured that State government has taken up all the necessary measures for the 6,776 students appearing for NEET at 24 exam centres and 1,241 students for JEE at 1 centre. He also extended his best wishes to the students.

Welcome the decision to conduct the NEET and JEE 2020. State Govt. has also taken up all the necessary measures for the 6776 students appearing for NEET at 24 exam centres and 1241 students for JEE at 1 centre. I wish all the students the very best in this endeavour.@DrRPNishank — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 30, 2020

Opposition move Supreme Court

Meanwhile, the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and Shiv Sena on Friday said non-NDA leaders had moved the Supreme Court seeking postponement of NEET and JEE keeping in view the health and safety of students amid rising COVID-19 cases. Ministers of six opposition-ruled states moved the court seeking review of its order permitting the Centre to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) this year amid the persisting Coronavirus pandemic.

The review plea was filed on Friday in the backdrop of the Supreme Court on August 17 refusing to interfere with the conduct of medical and engineering entrance exams scheduled to take place in September saying that life must go on and students can't lose a precious year due to the pandemic.

Over 100 academicians from various universities in India and abroad have also written to the Prime Minister saying that delaying the medical and engineering entrance exams any further will mean compromising the future of students.

While the JEE Main examination will be held between September 1 to 6, the NEET examination is scheduled for September 13. The NTA assured all the students of a safe environment in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

