NEET-JEE Row: BJP Slams CM Hemant Soren For Seeking Suggestion From The Youth Over Exams

Rebuking Hemant Soren's attempt to seek suggestions from the youth on the ongoing NEET-JEE row, the BJP slammed the Jharkhand CM for 'playing politics' over students' future. BJP Spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo remarked that this would be the first case when a CM is taking feedback of doctors and engineers on the Supreme Court's judgement. The BJP Spokesperson also echoed Education Minister Pokhriyal's statement suggesting that the students are ready for the exam since almost 19 lakh of them have downloaded the admit cards already.

"CM Soren should not do politics over the sudents' future. Probably this would be the first case when a CM of a state is taking feedback of doctors and engineers on the Supreme Court's judgement. He knows it very well that the examination is being conducted due to Supreme Court order," ANI quoted BJP Spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo.

'He is still doing politics'

"It will be better if he puts the same energy in providing standard facilities at examination centres and ensure social distancing, mask, sanitization etc. As many as 19 lakh students have already downloaded the admit cards. He should put all systems to conduct the exams safely and securely, but he is still doing politics," the BJP Spokesperson added.

The Jharkhand CM had sought suggestions from the youth of the country especially doctors and engineers on conducting the NEET and JEE examination. A statement from the CMO read, "Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said that every day, there is a record rise in COVID-19 cases in the country. The number has crossed 78 thousand. Thus JEE and NEET exam scheduled to be held in September may affect the health of lakhs of students. Union Education Minister should think about this."

Ministers move Supreme Court

Soren has been an active proponent of postponing the competitive exams in view of the pandemic. Ministers from six non-BJP states have also moved the Supreme Court to review its previous order in the matter. On August 17, the top court had dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the exams. Centre has confirmed that the NEET exam will be held on September 13 while the JEE (Main) too will be held from 1 September to 6 September 2020.

Amid the row over the NEET and JEE exams, Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday had stated that keeping in mind the order of the Supreme Court and the current situation of the pandemic, the exam dates had been finalised after two deferments. The Education Minister revealed that about 85% of the students appearing for the exams had already downloaded their admit cards and were ready to sit for their tests after much preparation. To be sure, he upheld that the exams will go on as currently scheduled.