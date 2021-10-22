NEET PG 2021 Counselling Schedule Announced For 50% AIQ Seats; Check Dates & More

NEET PG 2021 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Friday released the counselling schedule for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET) Postgraduates. Candidates can download the counselling schedule by visiting the official website- mcc.nic.in. It must be noted that this year MCC will hold counseling procedures for NEET PG for admission to 50% All India Quota, deemed, central universities, and AFMS (MD/ MS/ Diploma/ PG DNB) seats.

According to the counselling schedule, the MCC NEET PG counselling will be conducted in two rounds along with a mop-up round and a stray vacancy round will be conducted later. Candidates must take note that the registration and fee payment of the first round of counselling will be conducted between October 25 to October 28. Check key details below.

NEET PG 2021: Counseling schedule | Check important dates

While the college selection, choice-filling, and option freezing rounds will start on October 26 and will end on October 29, 2021,

The seat allotment round will begin on November 1 and will end on November 2 at 11:50 pm.

The result of the seat allotment will be announced on November 3, 2021.

Students who are allowed the seat will have to report to the allotted institute between November 4 and November 10.

The 2nd round of MCC Counselling will start on November 15 and will conclude on November 19, 2021.

NEET Counselling: Official Notice | Other details

According to an official statement issued by MCC, "Transfer of Non-Reporting and Non-Joining or Vacant seats to Deemed Universities/Central Universities/Institutes on 27th December 2021 for the conduction of the Stray Vacancy Round from 27th December to 31st December 2021". The procedure of counselling for state NEET PG quota seats will be conducted by the respective state medical counselling committees. It is recommended to visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock