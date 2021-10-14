NEET PG Result 2021, Revised Cut-off Marks To Be Released Today, Check Details Here

NEET PG updated Scorecard 2021: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is gearing up to release the updated scorecards with correct cut-off marks for NEET PG 2021 on Thursday, October 14, 2021. Candidates who took the exam this year will be able to check their NEET PG Scorecard 2021 as soon as it is uploaded on the official website. The official website that needs to be monitored is nbe.edu.in. To be noted that NBE had earlier released the results and category-wise cut off for NEET PG last month on September 28, 2021.

NEET PG Result 2021: Official notice

Post the release of category-wise cut-off, NBE will be releasing the updated scorecards of all candidates on October 14, 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that all scorecards downloaded before this date will be considered null and void. NBE had also released notice regarding the same. Here is the direct link to official notice.

Official notice reads, "An updated NEET-PG 2021 scorecards with correct cut-off scores will be made available for download from 14th October 2021 onwards. All NEET-PG 2021 individual scorecards downloaded prior to 14th October 2021 shall be treated as null and void."

The next step after release of scorecards is counselling. The counselling round will be organised online by the Medical Counselling Committee. The steps to check the scorecards have been mentioned here.

NEET PG 2021 scorecard: Steps to download

Candidates who took the exam should visit the official website-nbe.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on the NEET PG 2021 tab

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to fill in credentials like application number and password

Post clicking on submit, the scorecards will be displayed on screen

Candidates can check and download the same for future reference

NEET PG 2021 cut-off Details as per September 28