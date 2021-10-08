NEET SS 2021 Exam Schedule Released; Check Revised Dates Here

After a special request by the National Board of Education (NBE) to defer the NEET SS 2021 examinations to 2022, the revised schedule for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality Courses (NEET-SS) has been released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS). As updated by the NBE on Friday, the exam will be conducted on January 10, 2022, and registrations will thereby open in the month of November.

According to an official statement released by the board, the decision has been taken mutually by the Central Government in consultation with the National Medical Commission and the National Board of Examination in Medical Science.

Earlier, the exams were scheduled on November 13th and 14th, however, changes were notified in the exam pattern after around 41 postgraduate doctors filed a writ petition challenging the last-minute changes.

Read on to know more about the revised NEET SS 2021 exam schedule

NEET SS exam schedule 2021

The board will be reopening the registration window for online application submissions from November 1, 2021.

The last date for submitting applications is November 22, 2021.

The window will be open for editing applications from December 1, 2021, to December 7, 2021.

Final editing of applications will take place from December 20, 2020, to December 23, 2021.

Admit cards for the NEET SS 2021 exam will be released on January 3, 2022

The NEET SS 2021 exam date is scheduled for January 10, 2022.

Meanwhile, candidates who have already registered themselves for NEET SS 2021 examination can edit their applications and the new ones who have not yet registered can start registering once the window is open.

NEET SS 2021 exam pattern

As stated by the exam board, the Central Government has also informed the Supreme Court that the NEET SS 2021 examinations will be conducted following the old format and the revised pattern will be implemented from the 2022-23 session.

Earlier in the NEET SS exam followed the 60:40 ratio. As per the notification, 60% weightage was given to questions in Super Specialty, while 40% weightage was given to questions from other courses. However, following the August 31 notification,100% of questions will be drawn from 'general medicines.'

