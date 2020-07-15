NEET: Tamil Nadu Approves 7.5% Quota For Govt School Students In UG Medical Courses

The Tamil Nadu Cabinet led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday approved a 7.5% quota within the existing reservation in medical UG courses. The quota has been extended for students of state government's higher secondary schools in the state and will be applicable to students appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The “quota within quota” covers government seats in private colleges too, according to news agency PTI.

Tamil Nadu had earlier faced massive backlash from the opposition after it sought exemption from NEET, owing to the Coronavirus situation in the state.

Read: NEET Exam Updates: NTA To Strongly Consider Revision Of NEET-JEE 2021 Dates

NEET 2020 Exam latest updates

NEET-UG is conducted for Undergraduate Medical courses like MBBS and BDS, while the NEET-PG is conducted for Post Graduate Medical Courses like M.S and M.D. The test was rescheduled for July 26 earlier and will now be conducted on September 13. NEET PG students are currently undergoing their counselling processes for which the details can be checked from the online reporting portal via the official website at https://mcc.nic.in/.

The exam conducting agency, NTA, has increased the number of centres to twice as compared to the number of centres in the last year. There are over 6000 centres this year. The NTA has planned social distancing and special rules for students.

Read: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Read: Tamil Nadu DGE Releases Class 12 Re-exam Hall Ticket For Absentee Students