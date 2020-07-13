Tamil Nadu DGE Releases Class 12 Re-exam Hall Ticket For Absentee Students

Quick links:
The Directorate of Government Exams, Tamil Nadu, on July 13 officially released class 12th Public Exam 2020 Hall Ticket for the re-examination for absentee students. Amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic, Tamil Nadu’s Plus Two exams were deeply impacted after which the state government had announced that students who weren’t able to appear for the March 2020 exam will be allowed to give re-examinations from July 27 onwards.
Students who applied for the re-examinations can now download their hall ticket from the official DGETN website, dge.tn.gov.in. According to reports, after the Tamil Nadu government announced re-examinations, around 34,864 students registered for it. The officials further informed that the students can download the admit cards until July 17.
The step-wise directions provided below will help the students to download the admit cards easily.
