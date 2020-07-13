Tamil Nadu DGE Releases Class 12 Re-exam Hall Ticket For Absentee Students

The Directorate of Government Exams, Tamil Nadu, on July 13 officially released class 12th Public Exam 2020 Hall Ticket for the re-examination for absentee students. Amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic, Tamil Nadu’s Plus Two exams were deeply impacted after which the state government had announced that students who weren’t able to appear for the March 2020 exam will be allowed to give re-examinations from July 27 onwards.

Students who applied for the re-examinations can now download their hall ticket from the official DGETN website, dge.tn.gov.in. According to reports, after the Tamil Nadu government announced re-examinations, around 34,864 students registered for it. The officials further informed that the students can download the admit cards until July 17.

Steps to download the HSE Exam 2020 hall Ticket

The step-wise directions provided below will help the students to download the admit cards easily.

Visit official website i.e. dge.tn.gov.in

Find and click on the link for Hall Ticket provided on the homepage

Click on the option for Regular Candidate / Private Candidates, as applicable

Enter your application number in the first input field

Enter your date of birth details in the second input field

Verify and submit these details on the website

Your TN 12th Re-Exam Hall Ticket will be displayed on the screen

Download the same and take the printout for future use

