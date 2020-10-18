NEET topper Soyeb Aftab impresses AR Rahman, music composer expresses in 4 terms

Soyeb Aftab set records by becoming the first person to score full marks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical admissions. The student has been the talk of the town since then, and even celebrities are taking note of it and congratulating him. AR Rahman too hailed the unprecedented success for the youngster on Twitter.

READ: NEET Result 2020 Toppers List: Shoyeb Aftab Grabs All India Rank 1 With 720/ 720 Score

AR Rahman posts appreciation post for NEET topper Soyeb Aftab

AR Rahman recently reacted to a news report about the success story of Soyeb Aftab. The music composer-singer felt the success highlighted four points, ‘education’, ‘enlightenment’, ‘elevation’ and ‘inspiration’, which he used in the form of hashtags.

Soyeb Aftab's success

The results were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday. Shoyeb Aftab bagged All-India rank 1 by scoring perfect 720/720. Apart from becoming the first to get 100 per cent marks, the 18-year-old from Rourkela also became the first from Odisha to mark the feat.

READ: Never Expected To Bag The First Rank, Says NEET Topper Soyeb Aftab

As per PTI, he gave the credit for his success to his mother.

"I will like to give all the credit to my mother who motivated me to aspire for being a doctor and stood by me all along," he told the agency.

He was trained at the Allen Training Institute in Kota, where he moved after his Class 12 board examinations.

"My mother and younger sister accompanied me to Kota and made all the arrangements for the studies there," he said.

The topper also stated that most of his time would be spent at the coaching centre. "I studied for only three hours in the night initially, and eventually increased the time as the examination approached, he said.

"I am absolutely happy. There is no doctor in my family. I would like to study in AIIMS-New Delhi," Aftab exulted.

Delhi's Akansha Singh also scored 720 out of 720 marks, but Soyeb Aftab was declared the topper on the basis of NTA’s tie-breaking policy that considered factors like age, subject-wise marks, and the number of incorrect answers.

READ: NEET Topper Shoyeb Aftab's Institute Celebrates Success, Calls It 'unforgettable History'

READ: Pulwama Boy Tops NEET Exam From J-K

(With PTI inputs)