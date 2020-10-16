NEET Result 2020 Toppers List: Shoyeb Aftab Grabs All India Rank 1 With 720/ 720 Score

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET Result 2020 on its official website. So, candidates, who gave the exam in September can check their NEET Result 2020 at ntaneet.nic.in. They can also find the final answer keys, and NEET cut off. Moreover, the authorities have released the NEET Result 2020 Toppers List. Here are further details about the NEET Result 2020 Toppers List that you must check out right away. Read on:

NEET Result 2020 toppers list: Shoyeb Aftab grabs All India Rank 1

The NTA released the NEET Result 2020 on October 16, 2020, Friday on its official website at ntaneet.nic.in. Students can check their NEET Result 2020 and the NEET 2020 Toppers list, apart from NEET Cut off and final answer keys. Among NEET 2020 Toppers, Shoyeb Aftab has bagged the first position.

The 18-year-old boy from Rourkela has achieved a per cent score of 720 marks. Moreover, he has grabbed All India Rank or AIR 1 in NEET 2020. Congratulating Shoyeb Aftab, numerous among the general public and renowned personalities have shared tweets. Check out some of them:

Congratulate Odisha son Shoyeb Aftab from Rourkela on topping #NEET 2020 examination by securing full marks. It is a moment of pride for Odisha. Best wishes. God bless. #NEET2020result pic.twitter.com/kh9ZYqNFj9 — Achyuta Samanta (@achyuta_samanta) October 16, 2020

I congratulate Shoyeb Aftab from #Odisha as he tops #NEET 2020 . Really a proud moment for Odisha. I also Congratulate all who succeeded in the exam and wishing all the best for their future.#NEET2020RESULTS @INCIndia @INCGujarat @INCOdisha pic.twitter.com/VOq7YCnUoJ — Biswaranjan Mohanty (@Biswaranjaniyc) October 16, 2020

How to check NEET Result 2020 online?

For NEET 2020 Toppers list and result, students need to visit the official website. Here are steps for students to check their NEET Result 2020 at ntaneet.nic.in. Check out:

Students need to visit the official website for NEET Result 2020 at ntaneet.nic.in.

On the homepage, they have to search for the NEET Result 2020 link and click on the same.

A new page will appear, where students need to log in with their application ID as well as password.

After this step, their NEET Result 2020 will appear on the display screen.

Students can also download the NEET Result 2020 and take a print out for future reference.

NEET Cut off

Candidates need to score as per the NEET Cut off for fulfilling the eligibility criteria for the counselling process. Students under the unreserved category need to achieve a minimum of 50 percentile points. On the other hand, those under reserved groups will have to get at least 40 percentile points to fulfil the criteria.

