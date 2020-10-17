NEET Topper Shoyeb Aftab's Institute Celebrates Success, Calls It 'unforgettable History'

Kota’s Allen Career Insitute celebrated its student Shoyeb Aftab creating history by grabbing NEET All India Rant 1 with the perfect score of 720/720. From calling Aftab the “glory of Kota” to Aftab’s groundbreaking achievement as “most celebrated moment of 2020”, the coaching institute even started tagging brands to grab attention. Featuring Aftab’s family with all smiles, Kota’s Allen Career Insitute shared several images on its official social media accounts. The 18-year-old boy from Rourkela has created “unforgettable history” and people across the nation united to congratulate him.

Aftab credits his achievement to his mother

Aftab, the son of homemaker Sultan Razia and small business owner Sheik Mohammad Abbas, has credited his achievement to his mother. While talking to PTI, the 18-year-old boy said that it was his mother who constantly motivated him to become a doctor and supported throughout the way. According to him, even though his father extended all the financial support, it was his mother who invested her time in Aftab’s studies.

"I will like to give all the credit to my mother who motivated me to aspire for being a doctor and stood by me all along," said Aftab.



He also informed that he had shifted to the coaching hub in Kota after the board examinations of class 12 where he prepared for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) and joined the coaching institute. The Rourkela boy said that his mother and sister even accompanied him to Kota to make arrangements. The 18-year-old informed that most of his time during the day was usually spent at the coaching classes. He reportedly studied only for three hours daily at night but increased the hours as the exam approached.

"My mother and younger sister accompanied me to Kota and made all the arrangements for the studies there," he said.

"I studied for only three hours in the night initially, and eventually increased the time as the examination approached," he added.

The NTA released the NEET Result 2020 on October 16, 2020, Friday on its official website at ntaneet.nic.in. Students can check their NEET Result 2020 and the NEET 2020 Toppers list, apart from NEET Cut off and final answer keys.

(With PTI inputs)

