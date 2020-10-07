NEP 2020 Implementation Will Be Done In A Phased Manner, Says Rajasthan Governor

The government of India unveiled a new set of reforms in the school and education sector on July 29 as a part of the National Education Policy, NEP 2020. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said yesterday on Tuesday, October 7, 2020, that the state will be implementing this NEP 2020 in a phased manner. He also highlighted the need for promoting quality innovation and research in education. Here is a look at what Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra had to say about the National Education Policy implementation.

National Education Policy implementation in Rajasthan

According to a report by PTI, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra was addressing a special video conference meeting of the task force on Tuesday during which he made the announcement. The meeting was held to discuss the National Education Policy implementation. The report mentioned that this task force was formed on April 10 by the direction of the governor.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra while talking about NEP 2020 said that the implementation in the state will be done in a phased manner. The inclusion of national sentiments and nationalities which are necessary for education are being reflected in the NEP 2020.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra also added that a preliminary blueprint for the National Education Policy implementation has been prepared in the state universities. Feedback of vice-chancellors of all universities will be taken. A three-day chancellor dialogue will also be held this month from October 21 to October 23, 2020.

NEP 2020

The centre unveiled the new reforms in the school and education sector on July 29 this year after 34 years. The NEP 2020 consists of several new reforms like a new curriculum for early childhood care education. The NEP 2020 also focuses on literacy and numeracy and Gender Inclusion Fund. The major highlight of the NEP 2020 has been the dividing of 10 + 2 system into the 5+3+3+4 format.

This new format in the NEP 2020 consists of the first five years as the foundation stage with three years of primary school and classes 1 and 2, two years of the preparatory stage. The middle stage comprises of classes 6 to 8 and 4 years of the secondary stage of classes 9 to 12. The schools will not be having a rigid separation between streams of arts and sciences, curricular and extra-curricular, and vocational and academic education.

Image Credits: Kalraj Mishra Twitter