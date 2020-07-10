NIOS Exams 2020 Cancelled Due To COVID, Results To Be Announced Based On Assessment Scheme

The Ministry of Human Resource Development on July 10 announced that Secondary and Senior Secondary course Public Examination that was rescheduled to commence on July 17 now stands cancelled in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The HRD Ministry in its official announcement said that keeping in view the health of learners the National Institute of Open Schooling public exams scheduled to be held in July 2020 has been cancelled.

The ministry further informed that for the purpose of assessment of learners, who have passed in four or three subjects respectively, the average of marks obtained in the best three/two performed subjects will be awarded as theory performance in the subjects for which the learner was not registered to appear in the examination which could not be held in March-April 2020. "The results shall be accordingly compiled and declared soon to enable the vertical mobility of learners, based thereon," the ministry said.

For learners who were to appear for the first time, their performance will be calculated based on Tutor Marked Assignment (TMA) or practical marks that are available. Learners will also have an option to appear in the next Public/On-Demand Exam to improve their performance, as and when the situation is conducive to hold exams. The NIOS Board examinations for Class X and XII were originally scheduled to be held from March 24, but due to coronavirus lockdown, the exams were postponed.

Learners will have an option to appear in the next Public/On-Demand Exam to improve their performance, as and when the situation is conducive to hold exams.#PowerOfChoice#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/MXexeReeBs — Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) July 10, 2020

Postponement/Cancellation of examinations

Examinations across India are either being postponed or cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic. Karnataka government on Friday decided to promote all graduation and post-graduation students including engineering, and diploma courses for the academic year 2019-20 without examinations. BPSC also postponed the examination on July 9, while the judicial services examinations were also postponed.

