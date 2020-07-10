VITEEE 2020 Exam Cancelled: 12th Marks & Optional JEE Mains Score To Be Considered

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore which conducts an all India entrance for admission of students for undergraduate engineering courses (BTech) has now cancelled the examination scheduled for this July. So, there will be no VITEEE 2020 exam this year due to the prevalence of COVID-19 in the country. Read on to know how the students will be admitted to the VIT University undergraduate courses for this year.

VITEEE 2020 latest updates: VITEEE exam cancelled

The students are slated to be admitted on the basis of their 10+2/Pre-University marks including the subjects like Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/ Biology.

Students having valid JEE Main scores will be given more weightage.

The official statement stated that since VITEEE exams are held every year at various cities in India, this year it will be risky and dangerous to do the same with regards to the coronavirus pandemic situation in the country.

Candidates are requested to upload their 12th class marks onto the VITEEE 2020 application form online. However, in the situation where student's 12th exam results are not yet declared, the institute will keep a facility to upload the 12th marks later as well.

The last date for applying for admission into VIT University BTech and BDes courses have now been extended to July 15th.

Applications can be filled online by paying Rs 1150 (through the website) however the candidates using the VITEEE app would need to pay Rs 1050 as the application fees.

VITEEE admission 2020

The VITEEE admission enables the candidates to enrol into the BTech and BDes courses of VIT university and its different campuses in India.

The four campuses of VIT are at locations including Vellore, Chennai, Bhopal, and AP.

The application link has been online on the official website for the admission of students into the undergraduate courses since September 27, 2019.

VIT university is known to usually conduct exams at more than 100 centres across the city every year. Last year, VITEEE exams were conducted in 120 cities in India and four foreign cities as well.

Since the year 2018, VIT University has been offering admission into BDes (Industrial Design) through VITEEE exam. The course is available at limited institutes in India.

