Kashmir University Results Out For B.E, BG, LLB, B.Sc, BPED Semester Exams 2020

Quick links:
The Kashmir University results can be checked through the official link of the Kashmir University website at http://egov.uok.edu.in/results/. Candidates checking the results for their specific course can go through the complete notification which is available under the Results tab of Kashmir university website. The semester examinations are conducted twice in a year and like any other exams, students need to pass both in theory and practical exams individually to qualify for the exam.
ALSO READ| Kashmir University Results: M.A Urdu 4th Semester Batch 2017 Exam Results Out
Image courtesy: University of Kashmir official website
ALSO READ| Kashmir University Latest Updates: SWAYAM Portal For PG Students Started Under UGC
Eligible students can apply for the re-evaluation process within 7 or 15 days from the declaration of the result. Candidates have to pay a basic application fee to apply for the revaluation process. But remember that once the window of revaluation is closed you can't apply for revaluation of any paper. So, be mindful about the revaluation window and consult the university for the same. The revaluation form can be sent online once the link is activated. Remember that the candidates are eligible for revaluation only if he/she fails in a paper by 10% of the marks or less.
ALSO READ| India Post GDS Recruitment: 442 Vacancies Available For GDS Jammu And Kashmir Recruitment
ALSO READ| Kashmir University Evaluation Status: Check BG 6th Sem Batch 2016 Exam Marks
Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock