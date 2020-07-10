Kashmir University Results Out For B.E, BG, LLB, B.Sc, BPED Semester Exams 2020

The Kashmir University results can be checked through the official link of the Kashmir University website at http://egov.uok.edu.in/results/. Candidates checking the results for their specific course can go through the complete notification which is available under the Results tab of Kashmir university website. The semester examinations are conducted twice in a year and like any other exams, students need to pass both in theory and practical exams individually to qualify for the exam.

Kashmir University Results for Bachelor courses

Visit the website of Kashmir University at http://egov.uok.edu.in/results/

Results for various semesters including B.E, BG, LLB, B.Sc, BPED are out now at the official website

Results for backlog exams are also released on the website including Integrated 1st-semester backlog candidates from 2017-2018 batch as well as for Integrated Arabic botany 3rd-semester results for batch 2016. The exam for both these courses was conducted at the Kargil Campus.

The results were released from July 1st to July 9th. Here are the instructions one can use to login into the Kashmir University evaluation website.

Visit the official website by copy-pasting this link - http://egov.uok.edu.in/results/

Select the exam for which you want to see your evaluation marks

Enter the Roll Number, Registration Number and click on Search

If the Roll number is correct, you will see the subjects and the theory marks details, academic details, your roll no., registration number, and even your percentage.

Image courtesy: University of Kashmir official website

Revaluation process for Kashmir semester exams

Eligible students can apply for the re-evaluation process within 7 or 15 days from the declaration of the result. Candidates have to pay a basic application fee to apply for the revaluation process. But remember that once the window of revaluation is closed you can't apply for revaluation of any paper. So, be mindful about the revaluation window and consult the university for the same. The revaluation form can be sent online once the link is activated. Remember that the candidates are eligible for revaluation only if he/she fails in a paper by 10% of the marks or less.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock