NIT Jamshedpur Recruitment 2021: Apply For 73 Vacant Posts Before March 19

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur has invited interested candidates to apply for Project Associate I, II, Project Assistant-II and other posts online. A prescribed application format has been provided and should be filled on or before 19 March 2021. As per NIT Jamshedpur Recruitment 2021 Notification, the following are the guidelines that must be met.

NIT Jamshedpur Recruitment - NIT Jamshedpur vacancy list and eligibility

The application format has already been uploaded on the official website and must be filled online ASAP. Thereafter, a scanned copy of the online application along with self-attested copies of certificates, enclosures and fees must be submitted by speed to the Registrar, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur, Jamshedpur-831014, Jharkhand, India. The hard copies must reach the office before 26 March 2021. Concurrently, soft copies of the aforementioned documents must be submitted along with the online application. Following are the eligibility criteria/requirements for the vacant posts:

Group A - 04 Posts

Principal Scientific/Technical Officer - 01 post

Eligibility - B.E./B.Tech or a Post Graduate with M.Sc./ MCA degree. Must have at least 15 years of experience as a scientific officer/ technical officers.

Superintendent Engineer - 01 post

Eligibility - Candidate must be a B.E./B.Tech in Civil Engineering from any recognized University/Institution

Deputy Librarian - 01 post

Eligibility - Must have a post-graduate degree in Information Science/ Library Science. Must be qualified for NET/SLET/SET exams.

Medical Officer - 01 post

Eligibility - Must have an MBBS degree and has to be registered in a state medical council (SMC) or Indian medical council.

Group B - 27 Posts

Superintendent - 05 posts

Eligibility - Bachelor or Master degree in any discipline with at least 50% marks.

Technical Assistants - 22 posts

Eligibility - Candidate must have a B.E./B.Tech./MCA or Diploma in Engineering OR B.Sc. (Science)/M.Sc. (Science) from any recognized University/Institution

Group C - 42 Posts

Senior Technician - 11 posts

Eligibility - Candidate must be 12th pass in the science stream with at least 60% marks OR must have an Engineering Diploma/ITI Passed.

Technician - 22 posts

Eligibility - Candidate must be 12th pass in the science stream with at least 60% marks OR must have an Engineering Diploma

Junior Assistant - 09 posts

Eligibility - Candidate must be class 12th passed with 35 words per minute typing speed.

