UPPSC PCS Final Result 2019 Declared, 434 Candidates Selected; Check Merit List Here

UPPSC PCS Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on Wednesday declared the final results of the UPPSC Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2019. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results online at uppsc.up.nic.in. UPPSC had declared the results of the main exam on December 24 in which 811 candidates were declared successful.

The 811 candidates had appeared for the UPPSC PCS interview round from January 28 to February 4. After the interview round, 434 candidates have been declared successful. UPPSC had conducted this recruitment drive to fill a total of 453 vacancies.

How to check UPPSC PCS final result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Under the 'Information Bulletin' tag, click on the link given for 'LIST OF SELECTED CANDIDATES IN COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE'

Step 3: A PDF file containing notice and the merit list of finally selected candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check your name in the list

For the convenience of candidates, we have also provided a direct link to check the UPPSC PCS merit list, here. Candidates can click on the direct link and access the merit list easily.

Direct link to check UPPSC PCS Final Merit List 2019.

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)