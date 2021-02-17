DSSSB Tier 2 Admit Card Released For Various Posts; Direct Link To Download Here

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has released the DSSSB Tier 2 admit card 2021 for the exams of various posts. Those candidates who have qualified in the tier 1 exam can now download their DSSSB admit cards for the Tier 2 exam. The board has released the Steno, DEO, LDC, Junior Auditor, Translator and DSSSB Junior Clerk admit card on the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. For all the people who are still confused about the DSSSB admit card download, here is everything you need to know about it.

DSSSB Tier 2 admit card 2021

The board is all set to conduct the DSSSB Recruitment 2021 Tier 2 examination for Junior Clerk, Steno, DEO, LDC, Junior Auditor & Translator Posts starting from February 18, 2021. The exams will go on till March 17, 2021. The DSSSB admit card for the same has been made available to download from the official website. The admit card will be having details about the exam and candidate like exam date, time and venue. Here is a look at how to download the DSSSB Junior Clerk admit card and other admit cards for the examinations.

How to do the DSSSB admit card download

Go to the official website of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads as. “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR SKILL TEST FOR POST CODES 65/14, 19/15, 41/15, 45/12, 65/15 AND 51/13 FROM 19 FEB TO 17 MAR 2021” and click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Read the schedule of the exams carefully. Select the “Second Tier PET/ Skill Test/Online Exam” option at the bottom of the webpage.

Enter your correct tier 1 exam roll number and select the post from the drop-down menu.

Click on the generate option to get your DSSSB tier 2 admit card 2021.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

For the direct link to download DSSSB tier 2 admit card, click HERE

DSSSB Tier 2 exam schedule

Junior Clerk – From February 22 to February 25, 2021

Stenographer Grade – III – From February 18 to March 16, 2021

Data Entry Operator – From February 25 to February 26, 2021

Data Entry Operator GR – B – February 26, 2021

Lower Division Clerk – From February 26 to March 17, 2021

Junior Auditor – From February 19 to February 22, 2021

Translator (Urdu) – February 26, 2021.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board at dsssb.delhi.gov.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the DSSSB tier 2 exam.