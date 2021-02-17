DSSSB Tier 2 Admit Card Released For Various Posts; Direct Link To Download Here

Quick links:
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has released the DSSSB Tier 2 admit card 2021 for the exams of various posts. Those candidates who have qualified in the tier 1 exam can now download their DSSSB admit cards for the Tier 2 exam. The board has released the Steno, DEO, LDC, Junior Auditor, Translator and DSSSB Junior Clerk admit card on the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. For all the people who are still confused about the DSSSB admit card download, here is everything you need to know about it.
The board is all set to conduct the DSSSB Recruitment 2021 Tier 2 examination for Junior Clerk, Steno, DEO, LDC, Junior Auditor & Translator Posts starting from February 18, 2021. The exams will go on till March 17, 2021. The DSSSB admit card for the same has been made available to download from the official website. The admit card will be having details about the exam and candidate like exam date, time and venue. Here is a look at how to download the DSSSB Junior Clerk admit card and other admit cards for the examinations.
