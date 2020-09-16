NLAT 2020: Answer Key For NLSIU NLAT 2020 Entrance Exams Out At ‘nls.ac.in’

National Law School of India University or the NLSIU based out of Bangalore has uploaded the answer key for all the entrance examinations of NLAT 2020. The national-level test was conducted to shortlist students who aspire to get into the law college for courses ranging from undergraduate and graduate-level examinations. NLAT 2020 will help authorities shortlist deserving candidates for the courses.

NLAT answer key released

The NLAT answer key 2020 will give an idea to the students of their performance. Students can contest the answer key if they feel there is any discrepancy through the official website. The website link to check the details and as well as contest the answer key is nls.ac.in. The students who have appeared for the examinations will have to use their same password and identification number as used at the time of registration to log in. Students can check the result without a login by clicking the link below-

NLAT answer key 2020-

Once the PDF is open for access, students can analyse the answers to their question papers. The NLAT result 2020 is yet to be announced. The officials have not released a date yet. The NLAT 2020 was held through an online mode. The students who appeared for the exams followed a digital examination mode ditching the physical answering mode in the wake of coronavirus. This is to further curb the transmission of COVID-19 and keep it to a minimum. The NLAT 2020 was held on September 12, 2020, and thousands of students appeared for the exams across the country. Once the NLAT result 2020 is declared, students can start with online classes.

Here is how one can check the NLAT answer key which has been released by the officials-

Follow the link to head to the official website of NLAT answer key 2020. The link for the same is admissions.nls.ac.in. On the left-hand side of the page, there is a direct link to the exam. Click on the session that the candidate has appeared for. Check the answer key which is in PDF format.

