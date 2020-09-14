NMAT Exam 2020: NMAT Registration Dates, Marking Scheme And Other Details To Know

NMAT exam 2020 is a national level examination that is a way of shortlisting the MBA aspirants. The examinations are aimed to shortlist students for top B-schools across the country. The Graduate Management Admission Council has recently announced the dates for the candidates trying to appear for the exams. The details for the same are available on the website. Here is a link- https://www.nmat.org/structure-and-scores/.

NMAT exam 2020 registration, paper pattern, steps to create account and more

NMAT exam date to mark on the calendar-

Registration and application for NMAT exam 2020 begins from August 1, 2020, and ends by October 5, 2020

The dates to choose a facility for NMAT exam 2020 is between August 1, 2020, and October 18, 2020.

The NMAT registration for late dates is between October 6, 2020, and October 16, 2020.

For re-scheduling of NMAT exam date, the duration is between August 1, 2020, to December 16, 2020.

The NMAT exam 2020 dates are between October 6, 2020, and December 19, 2020.

For re-taking and scheduling, the dates are between October 7, 2020, and December 16, 2020.

The results for the examinations will be announced during the 3rd week of January 2021.

The last date for NMAT exam 2020 admit card download is March 31, 2021.

NMAT 2020 registration details and step by step login process as mentioned on the website-

Create an account on nmat.org using a valid email address. Provide contact information, personal, educational and work experience, the list of programmes to send scores, and the ID that you will use for identification on the day of the exam. Indicate your interest in participating in a search service and agree to the terms and conditions. Your name and date of birth that you enter on the registration form must exactly match the name and date of birth on your Photo and Signature ID. Choose the schools to send your scores under the "Schools Preference" section. Up to 5 programmes are included in your registration fee. An additional fee of INR 200 + applicable taxes will be applied for each programme added in excess of 5 programs. You must upload a photograph that bears a likeness to you and the photograph on your Photo ID. This photograph will be included on the admit card that you must show to the test centre administrator at the test centre or to the online proctor. Select the exam mode, whether you want to take an exam at the Test Centre or Online Proctored at Home. (Note: Once you have booked your exam, you cannot reschedule to a different model for the same attempt. However, you can choose the exam mode again, while scheduling the next attempt.) For example: if you have scheduled your first attempt at the test centre then you can’t reschedule that exam to an online proctored exam at home or vice-versa. However, you can again choose your exam mode to test at a Test Centre or Online Proctored at Home when you schedule your Retake 1 or Retake 2. The final step is to pay the exam fees.

NMAT exam pattern and score distribution-

Language Skills have 36 questions and the time given will be 28 minutes. The score range for the same is 12-120. Quantitative Skills have 36 questions and the time given will be 52 minutes. The score range for the same is 12-120. Logical Reasoning 36 questions and the time given will be 40 minutes. The score range for the same is 12-120. Total of 108 questions and the time given will be 120 minutes. The score range for the same is 36-360.

