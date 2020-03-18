CBSE Board Exams Postponed Till March 31 Due To Coronavirus Outbreak, Orders HRD Ministry

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has ordered the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to postpone all ongoing exams across educational institutes, in wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. All CBSE board exams of Class 10 and 12 have been suspended till March 31 and will be rescheduled after reviewing the public health situation, the Board stated in a press release on Wednesday.

The decision comes a day after India reported its third death due to Coronavirus amid a sharp increase in the number of positive cases in the country.

Here is the notice released by the CBSE board

Earlier in the day, the CBSE had instructed the upcoming board exams centres to ensure a sitting arrangement with adequate distance between the students. The board had also instructed invigilators to cover their face with masks or handkerchiefs during the examination, in a bid to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

READ | Coronavirus: HRD Ministry To Launch E-classes On Swayam Prabha DTH Channels For School Students

Health Ministry orders temporary closure of schools and colleges

In view of the rising novel Coronavirus cases in India, the Health Ministry ordered a temporary closure of all educational establishments (schools, universities, etc), gyms, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres till March 31. The Ministry has advised students to stay home and also urged the promotion of online education.

Following the Health Ministry's order, the Tripura government on Monday shut down schools, colleges, universities, cinemas, swimming pools, gymnasiums with immediate effect till March 31. However, board exams will be held as per schedule. The Ministry of Health has advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel and also to maximize social distance in public transport besides ensuring regular and proper disinfection of surfaces.

READ | Netizen Apologises To CBSE For Spreading Fake News Of Board Exam Paper Leak; Deletes Posts

Coronavirus crisis

On March 18, the total number of positive cases in India has soared up to 152. The maximum cases of the virus have been reported in Maharashtra and Kerala. Along with it, two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

READ | CBSE Instructs Centres To Ensure Adequate Distance Between Students Appearing For Exams

READ | Coronavirus: MHRD Asks Educational Institutes To Create Awareness On Preventive Measures