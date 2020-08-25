NEET, JEE Main 2020: Mamata Writes To PM Modi Again, Asks Centre To File Review Plea In SC

A day after the Supreme Court declined to pass a direction to the Cente to hold the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2020 examination in Gulf countries, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again wrote to PM Narendra Modi asking him to intervene and let his government file an appeal in the top court for a review 'in the interest of the student community'.

In the letter to PM, Banerjee said the state government has received a letter from the National Testing Agency (NTA) for conducting JEE/NEET examinations starting from September 1 for which they are "worried ad concerned".

"I am aware that the Hon'ble Supreme Court has given a verdict on holding of JEE/NEET examinations and the Central government has been issuing instructions to go ahead with it accordingly. However, I would like to request for your kind intervention and to consider the Central Government making an appeal to the Hon'ble Apex Court to review its decision in the interest of the student community, so that they are free from mental agony and mental disaster," the Bengal CM wrote.

Mamata Banerjee said such intervention by the Modi government is essential to facilitate creating a situation whereby students will neither be subjected to grave health risk not they will be facing a career risk.

SC asks Gulf students to come via Vande Bharat Mission

The Supreme Court on Monday heard a plea filed by parents of nearly 4,000 NEET (UG) candidates, who sought to alternatively postpone the examination until the Coronavirus pandemic recedes. While seeking dismissal of the plea, the Centre in its affidavit argued that under the Vande Bharat Mission, it has permitted Indian citizens, including overseas citizens of India, to come to the country by special flights.

The top court allowed petitioners to approach State authorities to seek a relaxation of quarantine norms that are mandatory for students who would come from the Middle East countries to give the exam. The bench headed by L Nageswara Rao said the exam will be offline and the students who fly in will have to maintain the 14 days quarantine in view of public health.\

Oppn to JEE/NEET exams amid pandemic

Since the examinations are being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Testing Agency (NTA), the body that conducts the exam, has issued a detailed advisory for students keeping in mind the concerns regarding social distancing and personal hygiene. The JEE Mains will be conducted from September 1 to September 6 and NEET 2020 will be conducted on September 13.

Apart from Banerjee, political and social leaders across the country, including BJP MP Subramanium Swamy has shown their apprehensions against having physical exams in the current scenario. Multiple students organizations have objected on the same. The hashtag SATYAGRAHagainstExamInCovid on Twitter was trending, where many students appealed to the government to pay heed to their demands.

Amid soaring coronavirus cases, it is believed that if the examinations are conducted then lives of around 25 lakh candidates will be at risk. The students have argued that with the evidence of the virus being airborne, conducting an exam of such a magnitude will only result in a disaster. Parents are equally worried and have argued that with huge crowds, social distancing will naturally take a backseat, especially with the amount of stress and anxiety that the aspirants will be going through.

Transport also remains a huge concern among students, parents and activists. Railways remain closed and public transports are either very less or not accessible. Additionally, the activists noted that public transport does pose even more risk of contracting the virus because of the number of interactions one would have with the public.

