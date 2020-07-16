NTPC Recruitment 2020: Applications Open For 275 Engineer And Assistant Chemist Posts

In a new notification on July 15, the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) notified vacancies for both freshers and experienced candidates for the posts of Engineer and Assistant Chemist. The company listed a total of 275 vacancies, 25 of which are for the Assistant Chemist job role, while the rest 250 are for the role of Engineers in Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics Instrumentation departments, etc.

On its website, the PSU shared the ‘NTPC Recruitment 2020’ hiring drive as it invited interested candidates to apply for the job profiles on ntpccareers.net from 15 July 2020 onwards. The NTPC advised the candidates to read the eligibility criteria before applying.

To be eligible for NTPC recruitment 2020, candidates must have 3 years of work experience in their respective domains. The last date to apply for NTPC recruitment is July 31.

While the candidates can download the NTPC Recruitment 2020 official notification here, the company said that the application forms will be available by July 15, 2020. The upper age limit defined for the positions is 30 years and the candidate must have an Engineering degree in the relevant branch with at least 60 percent marks in aggregate. However, for the post of Assistant Chemist, NTPC said that the candidates must hold an M.Sc. degree in chemistry from a recognised university or an Institute with at least 60 percent marks.

An interested candidate can upload the required documents and the application form online after they have made paid the application fee. In case of any queries, NTPC advised the interested candidates to visit the official website www.ntpc.co.in. Further, the step-by-step on how to apply for the desired position is listed below.

NTPC is offering a remuneration of Rs. 40,000 - Rs. 1,40,000 for the position of Assistant Chemist and Rs. 50,000 - Rs. 1,60,000 for the post of Engineer. Click Here to access the application form.

NTPC Recruitment 2020 - How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTPC

Step 2: Fill contact details and educational qualifications

Step 3: Upload the required documents in the application form

Step 4: Pay the application fee

Step 5: Review and submit the application form

