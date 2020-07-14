Nivin Pauly Believes Leaving A Steady Job To Pursue Acting Was His 'bravest Decision'

Nivin Pauly, last seen in Geetu Mohandas' Moothon, in a recent media interview with an online portal, revealed that leaving his steady job for pursuing acting was one of his bravest decision. Nivin Pauly added that he did not lend ears to people who judged and criticised him, and followed his passion, which led him to his dream. Meanwhile, in another interview with a vernacular daily, Nivin said that his mother was also against him becoming an actor.

He added that even after his first movie Malarvaadi Arts Club (2010) was declared a hit, his mother was reluctant and asked him to rejoin a steady job. However, with time she has come in terms with his passion, added Nivin Pauly. In the same interview, Nivin Pauly exclaimed that his father would have supported him full-heartedly. For the uninitiated, Nivin Pauly's father passed away before he entered the film industry.

Nivin Pauly, who soon will complete a decade in Malayalam film industry made his debut with Vineeth Sreenivasan's Malarvaadi Arts Club (2010). The movie also marked the acting debut of actors like Aju Varghese, Malavika Wales, Bhagath Manuel, among others. Before becoming a movie star, Nivin Pauly used to work at an IT firm in Bangalore.

Some people influence you tremendously. Your life takes a paradigm shift after meeting them. They turn out to be an... Posted by Nivin Pauly on Friday, 30 September 2016

What's next for Nivin Pauly?

Nivin Pauly has a slew of movies in different stages of production. Nivin Pauly has Liju Krishnan's Padavettu, with Aditi Balan in the lead. The upcomer also has Manju Warrier in an extended cameo. The Malayalam movie that will mark the directorial debut of Liju Krishnan is reported to have completed its first schedule in Kannur, Kerala. Reports have it that the makers are waiting for Manju to join the sets to kick-start the second schedule.

Besides the upcomer, Nivin Pauly also has Rajeev Ravi's Thuramukham. The movie, starring Nivin Pauly, Nimisha Sajayan, Arjun Ashokan, Joju George, Poornima Indrajith, and Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead, is based on the Chappa system that was prevalent in Kerala during the 1940 and 1950. The Nivin Pauly starrer was slated to hit on the marquee by the end of April however got pushed due to the unprecedented lockdown. Reportedly, Thuramukham will hit the screens during Onam 2020.

