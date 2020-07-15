'Aggabai Sasubai' Written Update For July 14, 2020: Soham Gets A New Job

The shooting of several TV shows, films and web series was stalled due to the Coronavirus lockdown. After quite some time, many tv shows resumed their shooting and fresh episodes started to air. Aggabai Sasubai is one such popular Marathi TV show that recently started airing since July 13, 2020.

Aggabai Sasubai features Tejashree Pradhan, Nivedita Saraf, Girish Oak, Ravi Patwardhan, and Ashutosh Patki in key roles. It showcases the relationship between Asawari and Shubhra and depicts how Asawari and Abhijit's marriage creates a rift between Soham and Shubhra.

The latest episode of Aggabai Sasubai showed Asawari helping out Soham for his job interview and how everyone felt happy when he got the job. With all that said now, read on to know Aggabai Sasubai written update for July 14, 2020.

Aggabai Sasubai written update July 14, 2020

Asawari started searching for Panchang in order to know about the right timings of leaving for the job interview for Soham. Abhijit took the situation humorously, which disappointed her after which she started yelling at him. Maddy, Abhijit's co-worker, arrived at their house and made fun of his beard while Abhijit handed the cheque to her to lend to their employees and ensured that the restaurant would be open soon. Meanwhile, Asawari found the Panchang.

ALSO READ | Shashank Udapurkar Shares Adorable Picture With Veteran Star Ashok Saraf

Shubhra and Soham discussed his interview and Shubhra advised him some tips regarding his interview. Soham failed to find a graduation certificate and started calling out Asawari. Soham's mother, Asawari handed the framed certificate to Soham, which frustrated Soham.

Asawari took a trip down her memory lane and shared Soham's memory when he asked for a bike when he was young. The throwback showed how Soham was angry with Asawari for not getting a bike in spite of earning better marks. He is further shown disappointed as Asawari got scooter instead of a bike.

ALSO READ | 'Majhya Navryachi Bayko' & Other Marathi TV Shows That Resumed Shoot Post Lockdown

Shubhra appreciated Asawari for her efforts as a mother and Soham left the house. Pradnya asked Soham to leave her to some location as he left for his job interview. At the house, Shubhra, Abhijit, and Asawari discussed their eating plans and also talked about Abhijit's beard. Abhijit surprised Asawari with no beard while she prayed.

ALSO READ | Gautami Deshpande & Virajas Kulkarni's Show 'Mazha Hoshil Na' Resumes Shoot

Soham arrived at the home and gave everyone the news of getting a new job. Everyone got happy about the exciting news and taunts Shubhra over the same. The interviewer arrived at Soham's place and informed that they cannot give Soham the job. The interviewer informed that Soham's graduation degree is fake.

ALSO READ | 'Tuzyat Jiv Rangala', Featuring Akshaya Deodar And Hardeek Joshi, Resumes Shooting

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.