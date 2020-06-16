NTPC Recruitment 2020: 100 NTPC Vacancy For Engineers Available, Apply Before July 6, 2020

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited online applications for NTPC recruitment 2020. The NTPC recruitment 2020 is for the posts of Engineering Executive Trainees for Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics, and Instrumentation disciplines. The official notification regarding NTPC recruitment 2020 was recently released on the official website of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC). The online registration process for NTPC recruitment 2020 is now started.

Also Read | UPSC Exam 2020: ISS Exam Syllabus, Exam Date And Latest Updates

The eligible candidates will be recruited through GATE 2020. On the official notification of NTPC recruitment 2020, it is mentioned as, “NTPC is looking for promising, dedicated, energetic young Graduate Engineers with brilliant academic records to join the organization.” The NTPC vacancy is for a total of 100 posts. This NTPC recruitment 2020 process is to fill up these vacancies. Out of the 100 posts, 45 vacancies are for Mechanical engineers, 30 for Electrical, and 25 for Electronics/Instrumentation engineers. The eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at the official website ntpccareers.net from June 16, 2020, to July 6, 2020.

See the official NTPC recruitment notification HERE

Also Read | Manipur Result 2020: HSLC Manipur Class 10th Exam Result Declared

Important dates of NTPC recruitment 2020

Commencement of online registration of NTPC recruitment 2020 – June 16, 2020

Last date for online registration of NTPC recruitment 2020 – July 6, 2020

Also Read | Is JEE Postponed? Read To Know About The JEE Mains Exam Schedule

Application fee for NTPC vacancy

General/ EWS/ OBC category candidates need to pay a non-refundable registration fee of ₹150. The candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PwBD/ XSM category are exempted from paying a fee.

Also Read | India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: Candidate List For UP GDS Recruitment 2020 Out Now

Age Limit

Upper age limit is 27 years as on the last date of online submission.

Also Read | Maharashtra Result 2020: Here Are The Latest Updates For HSC And SSC Results

Placement

Selected candidates shall undergo one-year training at various places. The region of posting will be allotted upon joining and the final place of posting within the allotted region will be decided after completion of training. Candidates can be placed, across the country, in any of the functions at projects/stations or offies including subsidiary companies of NTPC.

Compensation package

Selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of ₹50,000 - ₹1,60,000 at the basic pay of ₹50,000 during one-year training. The other benefits such as Dearness Allowance, other perquisites and allowances, terminal benefits, etc. will be admissible as per company rules in force from tie to time during training/after absorption.