IITE Conducts Entrance Exam; Over 9,300 Candidates Appear At 135 Centres Across Gujarat

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the Indian Institute of Teacher Education (IITE), Gandhinagar, conducted the entrance exam for the admissions to its Under Graduate (UG), Post Graduate (PG) and research programmes on Sunday following all the COVID-19 norms put down by the Health Ministry. The entrance examination was attended by 9,331 candidates out of the total registered 11,003 candidates for 3,384 seats.

The entrance test was conducted by the university in co-ordination with the state examination board, district police, district collectors, district education officers and the state health department.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the number of examination centres was increased to 135 across the state which was initially planned at 33 districts centres in the state by the university. The examination was conducted following the guidelines issued by the Centre and the university also provided a safety kit comprising a face mask, face shield and hand sanitiser to each candidate, Harshad Patel, Vice-Chancellor of IITE said. Every examination block had only 12 candidates appearing for the exam, abiding by social distancing norms, he added.

NEET & JEE aspirants demand no further delay in exams

Meanwhile, the students appearing for the two key examinations in India, JEE Main and NEET have demanded that there should be no further delay in conducting the exams as it will hamper their academic year. Taking to social media students expressed that it is a challenge to remain focused for such a long time as it is both a mental as well as physical stress.

This comes at the time when some other students are opposing and calling for the postponement of the two main exams JEE Main and NEET amid the coronavirus outbreak using the hashtag #PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid on Twitter.

The JEE main which was previously scheduled for April will now be conducted in September. NEET which was also deferred will now be conducted in September. The JEE Main examinations will be conducted between September 1, 2020, to September 6, 2020, while JEE Advanced will be conducted on September 27. NEET 2020 will be conducted on September 13, 2020, and the National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared that admit cards would be released on August 28 or August 29.

