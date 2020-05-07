Last Updated:

OFSS Bihar Graduation Admission 2020: Details About The Online Graduation Admission Form

Bihar School Examination Board will accept the Online Admission Application For Graduation Course through OFSS Bihar portal. Read more to know about it

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started an online system for graduate admissions in Bihar colleges. The Bihar Board has started Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS Bihar) for admissions of students. The examination board of Bihar will accept the online applications for OFSS Bihar graduation admission 2020. This process will be done online by OFSS Bihar portal for the academic session of 2020-2023. Colleges in Bihar offering graduation courses will participate in the admission process through OFSS Bihar.

Eligibility criteria for OFSS Bihar graduation admission 2020

To apply for Bihar graduation admission a candidate needs to be an intermediate examination pass, +2 examination (11th and 12th) or equivalent examination. The criteria can be fulfilled by several Indian boards for education. The candidate who have passed the examination from Bihar School Examination Board, Central Board for Secondary education(CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or any other State board is eligible to apply for OFSS Bihar graduation admission 2020. Through the OFSS Bihar portal, an eligible student can apply for more than one college or university for Bihar graduation admission.

How to apply for OFSS Bihar graduation admission 2020

  1. Go to the official website for OFSS Bihar graduation admission 2020 on OFSS Bihar portal (www.ofssbhar.in)
  2. Click on the section of Graduation (BA-BSc-BCom) Admission academic session 2020-23.
  3. After the page opens, one should read all the instructions mentioned to apply through the online admission form.
  4. A candidate should register on the official website of OFSS Bihar.
  5. The registration details will be received on the registered mobile number on OFSS Bihar and also on the email-id.
  6. A candidate should use the registration details for OFSS Bihar student login.
  7. After logging in, Bihar graduation admission form will be displayed.
  8. Candidate has to enter their Roll No and Roll Code of Intermediate Exam 2020.
  9. Students from boards other than Bihar School Examination Board need to enter all the details asked.
  10. A candidate is advised to check the details before submitting for any possible errors.
  11. After submitting the Bihar graduation admission forms, the page will be redirected to the payment gateway.
  12. Candidate should make the payment online.
  13. Take the printout of duly filled form for future reference.
