OFSS Bihar Graduation Admission 2020: Details About The Online Graduation Admission Form

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started an online system for graduate admissions in Bihar colleges. The Bihar Board has started Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS Bihar) for admissions of students. The examination board of Bihar will accept the online applications for OFSS Bihar graduation admission 2020. This process will be done online by OFSS Bihar portal for the academic session of 2020-2023. Colleges in Bihar offering graduation courses will participate in the admission process through OFSS Bihar.

Eligibility criteria for OFSS Bihar graduation admission 2020

To apply for Bihar graduation admission a candidate needs to be an intermediate examination pass, +2 examination (11th and 12th) or equivalent examination. The criteria can be fulfilled by several Indian boards for education. The candidate who have passed the examination from Bihar School Examination Board, Central Board for Secondary education(CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or any other State board is eligible to apply for OFSS Bihar graduation admission 2020. Through the OFSS Bihar portal, an eligible student can apply for more than one college or university for Bihar graduation admission.

How to apply for OFSS Bihar graduation admission 2020