RTE Gujarat Admission 2020-21: Details About Eligibility, Steps To Fill Form, & Documents

Under the Right To Education Act, 2009 BPL children are eligible and offered free and compulsory education. Children eligible for RTE Admission get free education till 8th Class. Entry-level for RTE Admission is available for 1st to 8th std. Directorate of Primary Education recently published the complete admission process for RTE Admission. Right To Education Admission Gujarat or RTE Gujarat Online Application Form will be made available from March 2020. Parents can apply for their children through the RTE Gujarat online process or offline mode by visiting the official RTE Gujarat website.

Check out the complete details regarding RTE Gujarat Admission 2020-

Parents need to submit the online RTE admission form before the last date.

The admission process will take place in 3 Rounds.

After completion of RTE Admission 1st Round. Parents can apply for RTE Gujarat Admission Second Round 2020.

And for the 3rd Round, the same admission process will take place. Parents need to fill all the required details in the application form correctly. They will also need to upload all necessary documents in prescribed size.

The official RTE admission authority also provides an offline application. Those who want to apply through offline mode can visit the official portal and download the offline RTE Gujarat application form. Parents need to visit Sewa Kendra for RTE admission form filling and submit the form there with all necessary documents. At Sewa Kendra, you will also get help in form filling from the officials.

Eligibility Criteria for RTE Gujurat -

Children should belong to the nearby areas of the school.

Family Annual Income for SC & ST category should be up to 2 Lakhs Per Annum for RTE admission.

Family Annual Income for OBC should be up to 1 Lakhs Per Annum for RTE admission.

Family Annual Income for general Category should be Upto 68,000 Annum for RTE admission.

Age Limit

Children who born between 2 June 2012 to 1 June 2013 are eligible for RTE 25% Reservation / Scholarship.

How to Apply for RTE Gujarat Admission 2020-21- (Steps) -

Firstly, Parents must visit the official website i.e. rte.orpgujarat.com.

Now click on the “Apply Online” link to get the RTE admission form

Click on the New Registration link.

Fill all the required details correctly.

Upload required documents in the prescribed size

Get a login in RTE Gujarat Official Portal.

Now you need to fill an RTE Admission Form.

Fill all the details needed.

Recheck all details and click on submit.

Required Documents for Admission in RTE Gujurat-

Address Proof: Aadhaar Card/ Passport/ Electricity Bill/ Telephone Bill/ Water Bill/ Driving Licence/ Ration Card /Notarized Rent Agreement

Parent’s Caste Certificate: Mamlatdar, Social Welfare Officer, Taluka Development Officer or Competent Officer Certificate

Birth Certificate: Gram Panchayat, Nagar Palika, Maha Nagar Palika Birth Certificate/ Hospital Register Certificate/Anganvadi, Balvadi register Certificate/ Parent or Guardian’s Notarized Affidavit

Photograph: Passport size colour photograph

Parent’s Income: Mamlatdar, Taluka Development Officer or Competent Officer Certificate

BPL Card No: BPL Card

NDNT: Mamlatdar, Social Welfare Officer, Taluka Development Officer or Competent Officer Certificate

Orphan: Orphanage Certificate/Guardian Notarized affidavit

Child in Need or Care and Protection: Bal Suraksha Adhikari Certificate

Children belonging to Childcare Institution: Bal Suraksha Adhikari Certificate

Child Labour/Children of migrating Labourers: Labour & Employment Dept Certificate

Mentally Challenged Child Cerebral Palsy: Civil Surgeon Certificate

CWSN: Civil Surgeon Certificate (minimum 40%)

HIV affected Children: Civil Surgeon Certificate

Child Aadhar card: Copy of Child Aadhar Card

Parent’s Aadhar Card: Copy of Parent’s Aadhar Card

Bank Details: Child or parent’s passbook copy

Official Website: For the latest updates on the admission process visit:

https://www.jansoochnaportal.in/rte-gujarat-admission-2019-20/

