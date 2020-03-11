RTE Karnataka Admission Form And Date: Get Details On Eligibility, Documents Required, Etc

Right to Education Act (RTE) is an Act of Parliament of India which was passed on 24th August 2009, under the RTE State Government of Karnataka. This act reserves some section of seats in Government, as well as private schools. Right to Education has been renowned as a basic human right in the number of international conventions. The RTE act describes the criteria of the importance of free and compulsory education for children between the age group of 6 years and 14 years is a compulsion in India under Article 21a of the Indian Constitution.

Applications forms to apply online for admission for LKG or 1st Std./Grade-I under the RTE Act, those who are examining for online application forms and procedure in order to apply for RTE Karnataka 2020-21 can get the details here.

http://www.schooleducation.kar.nic.in/Prypdfs/rte/RTEAdmissionCircular03032020.pdf

Eligibility Criteria for RTE Karnataka 2020-21 admission

A student who wants to apply for RTE Karnataka admission should be a permanent resident of Karnataka state.

For RTE Admission to LKG Age (Date of birth), the candidate must be born between 01-08-2015 to 01-08-2016 (Age should be between 3 years 10 months to 4 years 10 months)

For getting RTE Karnataka Admission into Ist Std./ Grade-I children Date of birth should be between 01-08-2013 to 01-08-2014 (5 years 10 months to 6 years 10 months)

Family income should not exceed more 3.5 lakhs from all the sources that are appropriate for RTE admission (Check Sample Income Certificate).

Children who belong to the weaker section and backward community of society like lower caste can also apply under RTE Karnataka.

Children who belong to a disadvantaged group of society like Orphans, HIV affected/Infected Child, Transgender, Child with special needs, Migrant and street child are also eligible to apply for RTE admission

Kids of Government Employees can also apply for RTE admission.

Documents Required for RTE Karnataka 2020-21 Admission

Applicant Aadhaar Card (If Aadhaar card not available then Aadhaar card applied application no.)

Birth Certificate (For Age Eligibility Click here to check age Eligibility)

Income and Caste Certificate issued by a competent authority.

Parents i.e Either Father’s or Mother’s Aadhaar Card

Govt. Approved Address Proof. Such as Aadhaar card/Driving License/ Ration Card/ Bank Passbook/ Passport/ Voter ID etc.

Procedure for applying for RTE 2020-21 Admission

To apply for RTE admission please follow the below-mentioned steps

STEP 1: Interested Applicants should visit the official website at http://www.schooleducation.kar.nic.in/pryedn/rteadmissions.html)

STEP 2: Apply for a One-time Registration to get your application number registered on the system. The application number and password will be communicated on your registered mobile.

STEP 3: After Getting your application number, log in your account. Enter all the required details

STEP 4: Locate the address accurately to list schools within 1 KM and within 1-3 KM range from your house.

STEP 5: After selecting the schools, select the required standard to apply for

STEP 6: Upload the required documents and Confirm the application.

STEP 7: After final submission, take the printed application along with the required documents for your future reference.

Dates to Apply for RTE Karnataka 2020-21

The date of Opening of RTE 2020 is 9th March 2020. Last year the process of submission of application for RTE 2019 was from 5th March 2019

Last date of application closure of RTE admission 2020 is 24th April

