OPSC Civil Services 2019 Final Result Released; Check Using Direct Link

Image: Pixabay
OPSC civil services 2019 final result: The results for the Odisha Civil Services (OCS)-2019 have been released by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Friday, October 8, 2021. Candidates who took part in the examination can check the OPSC Civil Services result 2019 by visiting the official website-www.opsc.gov.in. A total of 153 candidates were shortlisted by the selection committee in the Group-A and Group-B categories, out of which 56 are women candidates.
According to an official statement released by the OPSC, "On the basis of the Personality Test of Odisha Civil Service Examination 2019 held from 22.09.2021 to 05.10.2021 (Except Govt. holidays), the Commission hereby recommends 153 (56-w) candidates in order of merit for appointment to the Post/Service coming under the Odisha Civil Services (Group-A & Group B), pursuant to Advertisement No. 11 of 2019-20," read the notice.
This year, Aswini Kumar Panda topped the list. As many as 47719 applications were received for the OCS examination 2019 and 25780 appeared in the preliminary exam held last year in March. While, a total of 1880 candidates passed in the written examination, and out of them 1610 wrote the examination which was conducted in December 2020. A total of 307 candidates were shortlisted for interviews on September 22 this year.