OPSC Civil Services 2019 Final Result Released; Check Using Direct Link

OPSC civil services 2019 final result: The results for the Odisha Civil Services (OCS)-2019 have been released by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Friday, October 8, 2021. Candidates who took part in the examination can check the OPSC Civil Services result 2019 by visiting the official website-www.opsc.gov.in. A total of 153 candidates were shortlisted by the selection committee in the Group-A and Group-B categories, out of which 56 are women candidates.

According to an official statement released by the OPSC, "On the basis of the Personality Test of Odisha Civil Service Examination 2019 held from 22.09.2021 to 05.10.2021 (Except Govt. holidays), the Commission hereby recommends 153 (56-w) candidates in order of merit for appointment to the Post/Service coming under the Odisha Civil Services (Group-A & Group B), pursuant to Advertisement No. 11 of 2019-20," read the notice.

OPSC civil services scorecard 2019: Direct link

Although the result is available on the official website a lot of students face problems in reaching the right website, for the convenience of the students we have provided the direct link for the result - OPSC civil services 2019 final result (Click here)

OPSC Civil Services Result 2019: Here's how to check OPSC Results 2021

STEP 1: To check OPSC Results 2021, visit the official website of the OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

STEP 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Recommendation Notice for Recruitment to Odisha Civil Services-2019 (Advt. No. 11 of 2019-20)".

STEP 3: Now, automatically, a new window will open.

STEP 4: You can download the pdf and find your name in the result.

STEP 5: You can also take a printout of the result for future use.

OPSC Civil Services Results 2019: More details

This year, Aswini Kumar Panda topped the list. As many as 47719 applications were received for the OCS examination 2019 and 25780 appeared in the preliminary exam held last year in March. While, a total of 1880 candidates passed in the written examination, and out of them 1610 wrote the examination which was conducted in December 2020. A total of 307 candidates were shortlisted for interviews on September 22 this year.

