OPSC Recruitment: Apply For 1871 Medical Officer Posts; Check How To Apply Here

OPSC Recruitment 2021: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited candidates to apply for the medical officers (assistant surgeon) post in group D (junior branch) of the Odisha medical and health services cadre under the health and family welfare department. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 1,871 vacancies in the organisation. The registration procedure will commence on November 12 and candidates can apply till December 13.

Candidates aged between 21 to 32 years are eligible to apply for the post. Selection of the candidates will be purely based on performance in the written exam, which will be of 200 marks and will have multiple-choice questions. The examination syllabus will be based on the MCI pattern for the MBBS course. The written exam will be held at Cuttack or Bhubaneswar.

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Online registration will begin on November 12th.

The deadline for online registration is December 13th.

The last date for submission of a registered online application is December 20.

Odisha PSC: Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 | Pay Scale

The pay scale will be based on Level 12, Cell-1 of the Pay Matrix under the ORSP Rules, 2017. The selected candidates will be paid Rs 56,100/- per month.

OPSC MO Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply

STEP 1: To apply for the post, candidates must apply online by visiting the official website of OPSC-ops.gov.in .

. STEP 2: Candidates need to fill out the application form available on the homepage.

STEP 3: Candidates will also be asked to upload scanned documents and the latest passport-size photograph along with the scanned image of their signature and a scanned image of their left-hand thumb impression.

STEP 4: After uploading, click on the "Submit" button.

STEP 5: Pay the application fees in accordance with the category.

STEP 6: After paying the application fees, print a copy for future reference.

