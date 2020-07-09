Plus Two Results 2020: Kerala Result Declaration To Depend On The Lockdown Situation

The Department of Higher Secondary Education, or DHSE Kerala, has announced the postponement of Plus Two results 2020. According to reports, the board had to release the same by July 10, 2020. However, due to the triple lockdown in the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram from July 6, 2020, DHSE has delayed the result declaration of Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) and Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE). Here are further details about Kerala plus two result 2020 that you must check out:

Plus two results 2020

According to various reports, the Kerala plus two results 2020 is ready, and DHSE has compiled them by the start of July. Moreover, the directorate had made necessary arrangements for the preparation of result declaration by July 10, 2020. However, the state government announced about imposing a triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2020, for one week. As DHSE headquarters are in the capital city, the final processing and verification will experience a delay. The officials have put them on hold. Previously Kerala Board reportedly had to convene a meeting to approve the results. However, under lockdown, it will be on hold.

Plus two result 2020 date Kerala

As per a report, the final processing and approval of Kerala plus two results 2020 would take four more days. As the state government has announced a triple lockdown for a week, DHSE officials would work on the same from July 12, 2020, or July 13, 2020. So, students should, reportedly. expect the Kerala plus two results 2020 by July 16 or 17. However, the board officials have also said that the final date for declaration would depend upon the situation in regards to the lockdown lifting in the capital.

How to check Kerala results

Once the Kerala board releases Plus Two results 2020, students will be able to check them online. Those who appeared for the exams can check out the official website www.kerelaresults.nic.in. This way, the candidates can easily find out their Kerala board results.

Kerala board exams news

According to reports, more than 8 lakh students appeared in the Kerala Board Plus Two exams in 2020. The examination happened between March 10, 2020, and March 19, 2020. However, the officials had to postpone some of the papers amid the COVID-19 outbreak and nationwide lockdown. So, the remaining exams took place from May 27, 2020, to May 30, 2020.

