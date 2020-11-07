BJP's Malviya Busts 'Left Cabal' Claiming Blow To PM Modi If Biden Becomes US President

In an attempt to put an end to rumours that Prime Minister Modi and Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden - who is on the verge of winning the polls in the United States - will not get along, because of Modi's bonhomie with Donald Trump, BJP's Amit Malviya has shared a clip in which Biden, then the Vice President of the US, is praising Prime Minister Modi.

In the clip, Biden congratulates Prime Minister Modi for winning the mandate with over 550 million Indians casting votes in his favour. He says that Modi has campaigned on issues that will also be important in strengthening the relationship between India and the US.

Amit Malviya's post is an attempt to answer those who have criticised Prime Minster Modi's and Donald Trump's 'Howdy Modi' and 'Namaste Trump' events and praised Biden's stance on Kashmir. PM Modi had shared warm ties with the previous Barack Obama-led US administration as well.

The Left cabal in India that is hallucinating of a blow to Modi if Biden was to be elected the President of the United States should listen to what he had to say... 😃



pic.twitter.com/ZvVYj757ve — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 7, 2020

Biden vs Trump

As the wait continues for the results of US Election 2020 with Democratic Challenger Joe Biden winning 264 electoral votes and Trump winning 214 votes as per AP, Biden addressed Americans on November 7 from Delaware and assured, “we’re going to win” and called for unity. Joe Biden said, "We don't have a final declaration of victory yet, but the numbers tell us it's clear," Biden said from Wilmington, Delaware. "We are going to win this race. Just look at what has happened since yesterday. Twenty four hours we were behind in Georgia, now we're ahead, and we are going to win that state.”

“Twenty-four hours ago we were behind in Pennsylvania, and we are going to win Pennsylvania. And now we are ahead, but we are winning in Arizona, we're winning in Nevada, and in fact our lead just doubled in Nevada. We're on track for over 300 electoral votes, electoral college votes. And look at the national numbers. We're going to win this race with a clear majority, with the nation behind us,” he added.

However, incumbent American President Donald Trump, in his latest move to discredit the vote tallies showing him headed towards defeat, warned opponent Joe Biden against “wrongfully claiming” the presidency.

Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

