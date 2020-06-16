Post Office Recruitment 2020 For 4,166 Posts In Haryana, Madhya Pradesh & Uttarakhand

India Post recently released a notification for the post of GDS i.e. Gramin Dak Sevak and the number of vacancies is 4166. These posts are vacant for the applicants who want recruitment in the GDS position in the three states i.e. Haryana, MP, and Uttarakhand. There are 2834 vacancies in MP Postal Circle, 724 in Uttarakhand Postal Circle, and 608 vacancies in Haryana Postal Circle. Read on to know more about eligibility and how to apply for these posts. The last date of registration is July 7, 2020, where the candidates will be selected on the basis of the merit list.

Post Office Recruitment 2020 in MP, Uttarakhand, and Haryana

The Post Office recruitment 2020 has invited applications for the posts of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak.

Click on the link here to apply for the posts directly. Or simply copy-paste this URL - https://appost.in/gdsonline/Home.aspx

The link for applying for different states including Uttarakhand, MP and Haryana have separate links on the India Post website as visible in the image below.

Image courtesy: India Post official website

How to apply for Post Office recruitment 2020

Read the notification with respect to the specific states that you are applying for.

Eligible candidates can apply online from June 8 to July 7.

Candidate has to register via the Registration link that is visible in the home page here.

After registration, if candidates intend to pay for the application through offline modes, then they can make their payments at the Head Post Office.

Fill the application form, upload documents and submit the location of your post preferences where you are applying.

Preview your application and take a print out or save it as a pdf.

India Post GDS Eligibility

For the Gramin Dak Sevak post, the candidates need to have a 10th standard certificate where they have passed in Mathematics, local language and English as their compulsory or elective subjects.

The knowledge of the local language is essential and it depends on the state the candidate is applying for.

India Post GDS Recruitment: Age Limit

The age limit is from 18 to 40 years. However, age relaxation is available for reserved category. No age relaxation is available for EWS Category.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock