Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Targets UP Govt As Teachers' Recruitment Fraud Surfaces

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday targeted the Uttar Pradesh government after cases of fraudsters forging documents to secure jobs surfaced in the state. Slamming the Yogi Adityanath government, she raised questions about whether the chief minister's office didn't come to know of the frauds happening in the state.

"Was the education minister not aware of such big frauds that are happening in the education department of the state? Didn't the Chief Minister's office even come to know of it? Surprisingly, those who talk about zero tolerance are tolerating corrupt practices," a rough translation of what she tweeted in Hindi.

"Cases of corruption are continuously coming out through the education system of the UP government. After 25 fake appointments in the name of Anamika and fake appointments of council schools, now the case of fake appointment in Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalaya in Mainpuri has come up," she tweeted yesterday.

"All these recruitments happened during whose tenure and how did they continue till now?" she questioned in another tweet.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's attack on the Yogi Adityanath government comes after an FIR was filed against a teacher in UP named Anamika Shukla for allegedly withdrawing over Rs 1 crore salary in a year from 25 different schools. A day after, another woman with the same name has alleged that she is Anamika Shukla and her educational certificates were misused to acquire jobs at the schools.

The real Anamika Shukla appeared before Gonda basic education officer on Tuesday alleging that her educational certificates were "misused" to take up jobs at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Schools. Education officer Indrajeet Prajapati said it is clear that she did not acquire any of those jobs.

Police have now arrested a woman named Anita Devi from Mainpuri, from where Shukla hails, over charges of working under the name of Anamika Shukla using forged documents.

(with inputs from ANI)

(Image - PTI)