India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: Candidate List For UP GDS Recruitment 2020 Out Now

India post has released the result for GDS recruitment 2020. The GDS recruitment 2020 (Gramin Dak Sevak) result is declared online on the official website of India post. The India post GDS result declared is for the Uttar Pradesh circle. In the Uttar Pradesh circle post office recruitment, 3949 candidates have been selected and the result of two candidates has been postponed. The names of selected candidates in the UP GDS recruitment 2020 are listed on the official website, appost.in.

The final selection of the selected candidates in GDS vacancy 2020 for Uttar Pradesh circle is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority only. The selection of candidates in UP GDS recruitment 2020 was done on the basis of merit in class 10th examinations. No other weightage was given to any other higher educational qualifications. The candidates who had applied for the UP GDS recruitment 2020 can check their result on the official website www.appost.in. The India Post GDS recruitment 2020 result has details like division, HO name, SO name, BO name, post name, category, number of posts, registration number, and percentage of the selected candidate.

How to check the India Post GDS recruitment 2020 result for UP circle?

Go to the official website of Online Gramin Dak Sevak Engagement Board appost.in.

On the homepage, go to the results section.

Click on the link that says, “Uttar Pradesh (Cycle II - 3951 Posts)”.

The PDF of India Post GDS recruitment 2020 result for UP circle will be downloaded

Search for your name by pressing ctrl + F in the pdf

Keep the downloaded printout for future use.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website to know all the latest updates and news about the post office recruitment and GDS vacancy 2020.

Information about other India post GDS recruitment 2020

India post had recently released the results of India Post GDS recruitment 2020 of Maharashtra circle. The vacancy was for 3650 posts in Maharashtra circle. India post is also accepting applications for India Post GDS recruitment 2020 for Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand circles. There are a total of 608 posts for Haryana circle, 2834 posts for Madhya Pradesh circle and 724 posts of Uttarakhand circle. The official notifications regarding the same can be downloaded on the website appost.in.