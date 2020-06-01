PSEB Result 2020: 5th, 8th And 10th Class Results Out Via Comprehensive Evaluation

The Punjab School Examination Board, colloquially known as PSEB, has recently declared the results for the students from their 5th, 8th and 10th standards. Due to the lockdown, the 10th board exam, 5th standard and 8th standard exams could not be conducted. So, PSEB declared the results after using the grading system and Continous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) methods. Here is the public notice is written in Gurmukhi script, regarding 5th 8th and 10th board exam results.

PSEB Result 2020: 5th, 8th & 10th result

The results can be accessed from the official PSEB website at www.pseb.ac.in

Students can also check results from indiaresult.com.

For students who want to check their 10th class exam results should know that scoring 33% in their exams is essential according to the passing criteria.

Check out the respective links for 5th, 8th and 10th standard exams under PSEB board.

Class 5th - http://punjab-5th-result.indiaresults.com/pb/pseb/class-5th-exam-result-2020/query.htm

Class 8th - http://punjab-8th-result.indiaresults.com/pb/pseb/class-8th-exam-result-2020/query.htm

Class 10th - http://punjab-10th-result.indiaresults.com/pb/pseb/class-10th-exam-result-2020/query.htm

Students who could not clear the exams this time can apply for supplementary/compartment exams. The date for these would be announced soon.

Image courtesy: PSEB official website

How to Check PSEB 10th Result 2020

Visit the official website, that is pseb.ac.in.

Click on the ‘Result’ tab on the homepage or check the latest announcements on the page and click on it, you would be redirected to a new page.

You will get a Result login page. Add your credentials such as roll number and name as mentioned on your admit card.

Download the PSEB 10th Result 2020 and save it for the future.

Image courtesy: PSEB official website

PSEB results from Class 12th

Punjab Board has declared that it will be conducting the pending exams for class 12.

This year, the Punjab Board included multiple-choice questions (MCQs) of 10 marks in each of physics, mathematics and chemistry subjects for class 12 students.

It was from this year that the PSEB had resumed conducting board exams for classes 5th and 8th . However due to the 4 phases of lockdown, the exam was not conducted this year, so all students except standard 12 students are promoted to the next class without exams.

Promo Image courtesy: lil_foot_ from Pixabay