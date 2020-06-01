Maharashtra Students Flood Twitter With Memes After Govt Cancels Final Year Exams

As Maharashtra government as of June 1 announced that it was cancelling the final year examination which it had earlier recommended to conduct while promoting the first and second year university students, Twitter users launched a series of meme fest online. Expressing their joy, students shared hilarious jokes and opinions as memes at the decision of the government.

The Office of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra tweeted, “I held a meeting of Vice-Chancellors yesterday regarding final year college exams. They unanimously said that the present circumstances do not allow for examinations to be held immediately as it is risky for lakhs of students to come together for exams.” Further, the CM Uddhav Thackeray wrote, “So, we have decided that students will get aggregate marks based on their performance in the previous semesters for that academic year. This is because there is no clarity on when the exams can be held. The future of students should not be kept hanging because of this.”

People also shared jokes on Unlock 1.0

As soon as the announcement was made, the student shared stills from the movies and various memes not just about examination cancellation but also Unlock 1.0 across the country. Several users shared jokes online about trying to recall which university they were admitted in, while some rejoiced the fact that they would pass the examination without any struggle or toil. Students, who had earlier laughed at the final year students when they were ordered to be promoted were seemingly silent as people tagged their friends in hilarious memes in revenge. Not just that, some Twitter users even mocked at the people who had postponed their weddings asking them to rush as the restrictions to combat the coronavirus were removed.

Final Year Exams Got Cancelled In Maharashtra #examscancelled



Le Toppers be like : pic.twitter.com/rwe9OW1p41 — Vishnu mulashriðŸ¾ (@Memes_lancer) June 1, 2020

#examscancelled



Maharashtra Government Declared Final year exam cancelled



Le Maharashtians to other state students : pic.twitter.com/LisGKyfcT9 — Meme_MasterGOGO (@kingmustansir) June 1, 2020

Maharashtra govt cancels final year exams



Le cbse students to cbse -

#examscancelled pic.twitter.com/w6m5qZ99sU — Naam à¤›à¥‹à¤¡à¤¼ memes dekhðŸ˜ªðŸ˜Œ (@Sarxastic_one) June 1, 2020

Final Year University exam get cancelled in Maharashtra

Students to their University pic.twitter.com/oZyy0WEClo — Meme Heist (@heist_meme) June 1, 2020

Schools and colleges is going to start from July



*Meanwhile me trying to remember in which school/ college I used to study in* :#Lockdown5 #Unlock #unlockone pic.twitter.com/ZIUo3RByKf — ð’Šð’”ð’‚ ðŸŒº (@isaloves1dx) May 30, 2020

People whose marriage was postponed due to lockdown, during #unlockone be like:- pic.twitter.com/rWh4yGyIlV — Apni favourite (@kyun_batayein) May 30, 2020

#unlockone

Govt : public places will reopen from 8th June

Corona : pic.twitter.com/t1pXtOYeJy — pakhandi_baba (@__joker_26) May 30, 2020

When final year students are graduated without giving exams...ðŸ˜‚ #examscancelled pic.twitter.com/awwBCTFp7k — Eshaaa (@esha_65722) May 31, 2020

