Maharashtra Students Flood Twitter With Memes After Govt Cancels Final Year Exams

Quick links:
As Maharashtra government as of June 1 announced that it was cancelling the final year examination which it had earlier recommended to conduct while promoting the first and second year university students, Twitter users launched a series of meme fest online. Expressing their joy, students shared hilarious jokes and opinions as memes at the decision of the government.
The Office of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra tweeted, “I held a meeting of Vice-Chancellors yesterday regarding final year college exams. They unanimously said that the present circumstances do not allow for examinations to be held immediately as it is risky for lakhs of students to come together for exams.” Further, the CM Uddhav Thackeray wrote, “So, we have decided that students will get aggregate marks based on their performance in the previous semesters for that academic year. This is because there is no clarity on when the exams can be held. The future of students should not be kept hanging because of this.”
Read: Mumbai Rains Give Netizens 'reason To Smile' As Morning Showers Bring Respite From Heat
Read: Cat Threatens Owner With Eyes In Hilarious Video, Netizens Say 'it's Fed Up'
As soon as the announcement was made, the student shared stills from the movies and various memes not just about examination cancellation but also Unlock 1.0 across the country. Several users shared jokes online about trying to recall which university they were admitted in, while some rejoiced the fact that they would pass the examination without any struggle or toil. Students, who had earlier laughed at the final year students when they were ordered to be promoted were seemingly silent as people tagged their friends in hilarious memes in revenge. Not just that, some Twitter users even mocked at the people who had postponed their weddings asking them to rush as the restrictions to combat the coronavirus were removed.
Final year students in Maharashtra, After Their exams got cancelled ðŸ˜€#oldvideo #Memes #MaharashtraWithCM #maharashtracollegeexams #CMUddhavThackeray #MumbaiUniversity #FinalYear #FinalYearExamsGoBack #coronavirus #ShivSena #UdhavThackeray #mahavikasaaghadi #COVID__19 pic.twitter.com/x1oyn1SkVh— Kalpesh_Jadhav07 (@Kal_Pesh_Jadhav) May 31, 2020
Final Year Exams Got Cancelled In Maharashtra #examscancelled— Vishnu mulashriðŸ¾ (@Memes_lancer) June 1, 2020
Le Toppers be like : pic.twitter.com/rwe9OW1p41
#examscancelled— Meme_MasterGOGO (@kingmustansir) June 1, 2020
Maharashtra Government Declared Final year exam cancelled
Le Maharashtians to other state students : pic.twitter.com/LisGKyfcT9
Maharashtra govt cancels final year exams— Naam à¤›à¥‹à¤¡à¤¼ memes dekhðŸ˜ªðŸ˜Œ (@Sarxastic_one) June 1, 2020
Le cbse students to cbse -
#examscancelled pic.twitter.com/w6m5qZ99sU
News: Maharashtra govt cancelled all University exams. #examscancelled #MumbaiUniversity— Nuste_memes_ (@JasonSt40865919) June 1, 2020
Le Corona: pic.twitter.com/4UQdEkK97V
#examscancelled #MEMES#maharastra #memesdaily— Milan (@Milanshah31) June 1, 2020
Final year exams got cancelled in Maharashtra*
Scholar students : pic.twitter.com/CPDKfknLdL
Final Year University exam get cancelled in Maharashtra— Meme Heist (@heist_meme) June 1, 2020
Students to their University pic.twitter.com/oZyy0WEClo
#noexams #MEMES#examscancelled #Instagram— Rihansh jadhav (@RihanshJadhav) May 19, 2020
Me : i heard maharashtra goverment appeals to cancell All exam to ugc
*Le my friend pic.twitter.com/fmnKjoRkQj
Schools and colleges is going to start from July— ð’Šð’”ð’‚ ðŸŒº (@isaloves1dx) May 30, 2020
*Meanwhile me trying to remember in which school/ college I used to study in* :#Lockdown5 #Unlock #unlockone pic.twitter.com/ZIUo3RByKf
Government renames #Lockdown5 with #unlockone— SACH N SAVAGE (@sachii_sharma_) May 30, 2020
Le People: pic.twitter.com/ZzEjILf5wX
Lockdown 5 restrictions be like. #unlockone pic.twitter.com/FPqtmN7pST— Why So Serious..â“ (@WSSforINDIA) May 31, 2020
People whose marriage was postponed due to lockdown, during #unlockone be like:- pic.twitter.com/rWh4yGyIlV— Apni favourite (@kyun_batayein) May 30, 2020
#unlockone— pakhandi_baba (@__joker_26) May 30, 2020
Govt : public places will reopen from 8th June
Corona : pic.twitter.com/t1pXtOYeJy
When final year students are graduated without giving exams...ðŸ˜‚ #examscancelled pic.twitter.com/awwBCTFp7k— Eshaaa (@esha_65722) May 31, 2020
#examscancelled— Punnu (@Gujju_Chhoro) June 1, 2020
Maharashtra Students To Others State Students ðŸ˜œðŸ‘‡ pic.twitter.com/mPNA03mbsG
Mumbai students reaction after 4th year exam cancellation : #examscancelled #MumbaiUniversity pic.twitter.com/94sM8fsgbD— Shaswat Awasthi (@iShasAwasthi) May 31, 2020
Other states students after announcement of #examscancelled in Maharashtra— RudroðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@Rudro04) May 31, 2020
#finalyearexam pic.twitter.com/JY9MJ16gTI
Read: France: Photographer Develops 120-year-old Pictures, Process Leaves Netizens Amazed
Read: Watermelon-ketchup Combo After Nutella Biryani, Netizens Say '2020 Couldn't Get Any Worse'
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.