Pune Metro Admit Card 2021 Released; Check How To Download, And Exam Pattern

Pune Metro: Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation has released the admit card for the exam scheduled to be held from Oct 18 to 20, 2021. Check full details here.

Pune Metro

Image: PTI


Pune metro admit card 2021: The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation has released the admit card for the exam scheduled to be held from October 18 to 20, 2021. Candidates who are going to take part in the examination can download the Pune metro admit card by visiting the official website of Maharashtra Metro-mahametro.org. The exam is being conducted for supervisory and non-supervisory posts.

According to an official statement issued by Maharashtra Metro, it read, "Please carry your printed Admit card on A4 size paper (color or black & white) along with ID proof while appearing for Computer Based Test (CBT) as per reporting date and time mentioned on the admit card". 

Pune Metro Admit Card 2021: Here's how to download 

  • STEP 1: To download the Pune metro admit card, candidates need to visit the official website, mahametro.org.
  • STEP 2: Now, on the homepage, go to the Careers section.
  • STEP 3: Click on the link that reads, "Download Pune Metro Rail admit card".
  • STEP 4: Alternatively, use the direct link given here to download the Pune Metro Admit Card for 2021.
  • STEP 5: Now, fill in the user id/Application Number and password and then click on the "login" button.
  • STEP 6: The admit card will be displayed on your screen. 
  • STEP 7: Download and print a copy of the same for future references.

Pune Metro Exam Pattern

  • The Pune metro exam will be conducted through a Computer Based Test (CBT) via online mode and will consist of a total of three parts.
  • It will contain the Marathi language (15 questions).
  • Part 2-This part will have an MCQ pattern on general awareness, logical ability, and quantitative aptitude (35 Questions).
  • Part 3-This part will contain objective type questions based on knowledge of the discipline/domain/trade. It will contain a total of 100 questions.

Image: PTI

