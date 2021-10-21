Punjab CM Channi 'opposes' CBSE's 'bias' On Exclusion Of Punjabi From Main Subjects

In a key development, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit S Channi condemned the Central Board of Secondary Education's decision to exclude Punjabi from the main subjects for Board Exams. Claiming the exclusion of the course was violative of the 'federal spirit of Constitution', CM Channi claimed the CBSE's move was 'authoritarian' and explicit a 'bias'.

Taking to Twitter, CM Channi expressed displeasure sharing, "I firmly oppose the CBSE's authoritarian decision to keep Punjabi out of the main subjects. This is against the federal spirit of the Constitution, violating the right of Punjabi youth to learn their native language. I condemn this biased exclusion of Punjabi."

Punjab Minister condemns CBSE's decision

On October 20, Education Minister Pargat Singh had stated that it was 'unfortunate' that the CBSE decided to list Punjabi as a minor subject in the syllabus and datasheet issued for Classes, X and XII. Further, he urged the central organ to reconsider the decision and termed it as a 'conspiracy' to rift students away from their mother tongue. He alleged that the decision is contradictory to the principles of the Constitution and amounts to injustice too.

CBSE scraps down Punjabi as major subject

The CBSE on Tuesday issued the date sheet for the Term-1 examination of Classes X and XII scheduled to begin from November 30. Later, the board informed me that the schedule was only for major subjects. “The date sheet of minor subjects will be provided to the schools separately,” the board had informed. This had started off a controversy as Punjabi was put on the minor subjects list.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had said that he and his party condemned the decision of the CBSE and asserted that the students of Punjab and Chandigarh must learn Punjabi. He also slammed the education board and said that its decision to not teach native languages was taking youth away from their roots.

Reacting to the CBSE decision, Manjinder Singh Sirsa that it was a ‘clear reflection’ to keep youth from their roots. “We condemn CBSE’s refusal to keep Punjabi language as a major subject in class X & XII exams in Chd & Punjab. A clear reflection of the plan to keep youth away from their roots. Every state has a right to strengthen its native culture & language & @cbseindia29 cannot take away this right,” Manjinder Sirsa tweeted.