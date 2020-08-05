Punjab To Conduct A Survey To Assess Quality Of Education Imparted In Govt Schools

On Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla's insistence, the government officials have decided to conduct a survey of achievement of government and government-aided schools across the state to evaluate the quality of education in Punjab. The aim of this survey is to assess the quality of education imparted to the students in government and government-aided schools in Punjab.

Government schools to be evaluated

On Tuesday, a spokesperson of the school education department this survey will help them understand the situation of the schools in the current academic year 2020-21.

"The survey will begin with a quiz in August and there will be another quiz about a fortnight later. The children will have their first mock test in September. The second mock test will be held in October and the third test in November. There will be no separate syllabus for this survey and it will be based on the syllabus of the subject already being studied. The survey is being conducted class wise. There will be all the subjects for primary classes and four subjects for Class 6 to 10 (English, Mathematics, Science and Social Studies). The survey will be based on some elective subjects for Classes 11 and 12," said the spokesperson.

The district and block mentors of all districts of Punjab will also train the teachers for the survey. The teachers are tasked with informing the students about the survey and encourage them to be a part of the survey.

"Sample materials for quiz preparation will be provided online by the department. In addition, children and parents will be made more aware of this survey through various means. The main objective of this survey is to prepare the teachers and students for National Achievement Survey to be conducted by the central government," the spokesperson added.

Punjab approves Rs 10.92 crore for govt schools

In July, Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla announced that the state government has approved Rs 10.92 crores to construct more rooms in government schools. This amount will be used to construct 364 rooms in about 304 government schools across the state. Rs 3 lakhs will be used for the construction of each room.

(With inputs from ANI)