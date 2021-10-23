Last Updated:

Punjab SSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021: Apply For 2789 Vacancies; Check Direct Link, Details

The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) is inviting candidates to apply for various posts. Check full details here.

Punjab

The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) is inviting candidates to apply for various posts, including Clerk, Clerk IT, and Clerk Accounts. Interested candidates can easily apply by visiting the official website-sssb.punjab.gov.in. PSSSB 2021 recruitment drive will fill a total of 2789 posts. 

Candidates aged between 18 to 37 years can apply for the posts. However, the election commission has allowed certain age relaxations for the candidates. It is recommended to follow the step-by-step instructions to apply for PSSSB Recruitment. Candidates can also use the direct link given here to apply for PSSSB Recruitment 2021 (Apply Here).

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment: Steps to apply 

  • Step 1: To apply for Punjab SSSB Clerk, visit the official website - sssb.punjab.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Now in the "Current News" section, click on the link as per the post for which you want to apply. 
  • Step 3: Now, click on the notifications, "Click Here to apply online for Advertisement No. 19 of 2021 (Clerk Accounts) | Click Here to apply online for Advertisement No. 18 of 2021 (Clerk IT) | Click Here to apply online for Advertisement No. 17 of 2021 (Clerk)."
  • Step 4: After clicking on the above-mentioned option, a new window will automatically open up. 
  • Step 5: Candidates can register and fill out the application form online. 
  • Step 6: Candidates should keep a copy of the application form for future reference.

Punjab SSSB: Clerk Recruitment | Payscale | Selection | More details

  • The selection of the candidates will be purely based on their performance in the written test and typing test.
  • The pay scale for the Clerk post is Level 2-Rs 19,990. 
  • It is strongly recommended to keep a check on the official website for more updates.

