QS World Ranking 2021 By Subjects: Check List Of Top-100 Indian Institutes In The World

QS World Ranking 2021: Several Indian institutions have made it to top-100 list of universities in the world. IITs, DU, JNU, IISc and OP Jindal Law School shine

Nandini Verma
QS World Ranking 2021

Various institutes of India have bagged under-100 ranks among international universities in the latest QS World Rankings by Subjects 2021. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Friday unveiled QS World University Rankings by subject 2021 through a webinar on Friday to recognize and distribute awards to top-100 Indian higher education institutions in the world. Read on to know more. 

The University of Delhi has bagged 50th rank in Development Studies subject. OP Jindal Global University- Law School has bagged 76th rank in the subject of law. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has secured its place between 51-100 in Anthropology subject. 

QS World Rankings 2020 by Subjects: Indian Institutes among top-100

Institute Subject Rank
Anna University  Petroleum Engineering 51-100
IIM Ahmedabad  Business and Management Studies 80
IIM Bangalore Business and Management Studies  76
IIT Bombay Art and Design  51-100
IIT Bombay Computer Science  67
IIT Bombay Civil Engineering   51-100
IIT Bombay Chemical Engineering  70
IIT Bombay Electrical Engineering  61
IIT Bombay Mechanical Engineering  82
IIT Bombay Mineral Engineering  41
IIT Delhi  Computer Science 70
IIT Delhi  Civil Engineering  51-100
IIT Delhi   Electrical Engineering  54
IIT Delhi  Mechanical Engineering  79
IIT Guwahati  Petroleum Engineering  51-100
IIT Kharagpur Electrical Engineering  92
IIT Kharagpur  Mineral Engineering  44
IIT Madras Electrical Engineering  82
IIT Madras  Mechanical Engineering  82
IIT Madras  Petroleum Engineering  30
JNU  Anthropology 51-100
OP Jindal Global Univerisity Law 76
Delhi University  Development Studies  50

According to the official website of QS World Universities Ranking, the universities are evaluated on the basis of the six metrics that includes Academic Reputation (40%), Employer Reputation (10%), Faculty/Student Ratio (20%), Citations per faculty (20%), and International Faculty Ratio & International Student Ratio (5%). 

Three Indian institutes have secured their positions in the top 100 engineering and technology institutions across the World. The Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay (IIT-B) has secured 49th rank, while IIT- Delhi is at 54th rank, and IIT- Madras is at 94th rank. Moreover, IIT- Kharagpur has clinched101st position followed by IISc Bangalore at 103rd rank, IIT- Kanpur, and IIT- Roorkee at 107th and 170th ranks, respectively. 

In the arts and humanities stream, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has bagged 159th rank to emerge as the best Indian university. JNU has bagged 159th rank among all universities of the world in the Arts and Humanities stream. DU has bagged 252nd rank while IIT- Bombay, and Jadavpur University have secured their spots between 401-450.

(Image Credit: QS World Rankings/ topuniversities.com)

