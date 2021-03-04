QS World Ranking 2021 By Subjects: Check List Of Top-100 Indian Institutes In The World

Various institutes of India have bagged under-100 ranks among international universities in the latest QS World Rankings by Subjects 2021. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Friday unveiled QS World University Rankings by subject 2021 through a webinar on Friday to recognize and distribute awards to top-100 Indian higher education institutions in the world. Read on to know more.

The University of Delhi has bagged 50th rank in Development Studies subject. OP Jindal Global University- Law School has bagged 76th rank in the subject of law. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has secured its place between 51-100 in Anthropology subject.

QS World Rankings 2020 by Subjects: Indian Institutes among top-100

Institute Subject Rank Anna University Petroleum Engineering 51-100 IIM Ahmedabad Business and Management Studies 80 IIM Bangalore Business and Management Studies 76 IIT Bombay Art and Design 51-100 IIT Bombay Computer Science 67 IIT Bombay Civil Engineering 51-100 IIT Bombay Chemical Engineering 70 IIT Bombay Electrical Engineering 61 IIT Bombay Mechanical Engineering 82 IIT Bombay Mineral Engineering 41 IIT Delhi Computer Science 70 IIT Delhi Civil Engineering 51-100 IIT Delhi Electrical Engineering 54 IIT Delhi Mechanical Engineering 79 IIT Guwahati Petroleum Engineering 51-100 IIT Kharagpur Electrical Engineering 92 IIT Kharagpur Mineral Engineering 44 IIT Madras Electrical Engineering 82 IIT Madras Mechanical Engineering 82 IIT Madras Petroleum Engineering 30 JNU Anthropology 51-100 OP Jindal Global Univerisity Law 76 Delhi University Development Studies 50

According to the official website of QS World Universities Ranking, the universities are evaluated on the basis of the six metrics that includes Academic Reputation (40%), Employer Reputation (10%), Faculty/Student Ratio (20%), Citations per faculty (20%), and International Faculty Ratio & International Student Ratio (5%).

Three Indian institutes have secured their positions in the top 100 engineering and technology institutions across the World. The Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay (IIT-B) has secured 49th rank, while IIT- Delhi is at 54th rank, and IIT- Madras is at 94th rank. Moreover, IIT- Kharagpur has clinched101st position followed by IISc Bangalore at 103rd rank, IIT- Kanpur, and IIT- Roorkee at 107th and 170th ranks, respectively.

In the arts and humanities stream, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has bagged 159th rank to emerge as the best Indian university. JNU has bagged 159th rank among all universities of the world in the Arts and Humanities stream. DU has bagged 252nd rank while IIT- Bombay, and Jadavpur University have secured their spots between 401-450.

(Image Credit: QS World Rankings/ topuniversities.com)