QS World Ranking 2021 By Subjects: Check List Of Top-100 Indian Institutes In The World

Quick links:
Various institutes of India have bagged under-100 ranks among international universities in the latest QS World Rankings by Subjects 2021. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Friday unveiled QS World University Rankings by subject 2021 through a webinar on Friday to recognize and distribute awards to top-100 Indian higher education institutions in the world. Read on to know more.
The University of Delhi has bagged 50th rank in Development Studies subject. OP Jindal Global University- Law School has bagged 76th rank in the subject of law. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has secured its place between 51-100 in Anthropology subject.
|Institute
|Subject
|Rank
|Anna University
|Petroleum Engineering
|51-100
|IIM Ahmedabad
|Business and Management Studies
|80
|IIM Bangalore
|Business and Management Studies
|76
|IIT Bombay
|Art and Design
|51-100
|IIT Bombay
|Computer Science
|67
|IIT Bombay
|Civil Engineering
|51-100
|IIT Bombay
|Chemical Engineering
|70
|IIT Bombay
|Electrical Engineering
|61
|IIT Bombay
|Mechanical Engineering
|82
|IIT Bombay
|Mineral Engineering
|41
|IIT Delhi
|Computer Science
|70
|IIT Delhi
|Civil Engineering
|51-100
|IIT Delhi
|Electrical Engineering
|54
|IIT Delhi
|Mechanical Engineering
|79
|IIT Guwahati
|Petroleum Engineering
|51-100
|IIT Kharagpur
|Electrical Engineering
|92
|IIT Kharagpur
|Mineral Engineering
|44
|IIT Madras
|Electrical Engineering
|82
|IIT Madras
|Mechanical Engineering
|82
|IIT Madras
|Petroleum Engineering
|30
|JNU
|Anthropology
|51-100
|OP Jindal Global Univerisity
|Law
|76
|Delhi University
|Development Studies
|50
According to the official website of QS World Universities Ranking, the universities are evaluated on the basis of the six metrics that includes Academic Reputation (40%), Employer Reputation (10%), Faculty/Student Ratio (20%), Citations per faculty (20%), and International Faculty Ratio & International Student Ratio (5%).
Also Read| QS World Rankings 2021 By Subject: JNU, DU, IIT-B Emerge As Top Indian Institutes For Arts
Also Read| QS World Rankings 2021 By Subject: IIT Bombay, Delhi, Madras In Top 100 Engineering Colleges
Three Indian institutes have secured their positions in the top 100 engineering and technology institutions across the World. The Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay (IIT-B) has secured 49th rank, while IIT- Delhi is at 54th rank, and IIT- Madras is at 94th rank. Moreover, IIT- Kharagpur has clinched101st position followed by IISc Bangalore at 103rd rank, IIT- Kanpur, and IIT- Roorkee at 107th and 170th ranks, respectively.
In the arts and humanities stream, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has bagged 159th rank to emerge as the best Indian university. JNU has bagged 159th rank among all universities of the world in the Arts and Humanities stream. DU has bagged 252nd rank while IIT- Bombay, and Jadavpur University have secured their spots between 401-450.
Also Read| QS World Rankings 2021 by Subject: IIT Kharagpur features among Top 50 colleges in mineral & mining engineering
Also Read| IITs Represent Face Of New Resurgent, Aspirational India: VP Naidu
(Image Credit: QS World Rankings/ topuniversities.com)