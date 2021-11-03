Rajasthan Teachers Recruitment: 60,000 Posts To Be Filled In Schools Across The State

Rajasthan Teachers Recruitment: In a bid to upgrade and strengthen the education system of the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made a number of announcements after holding a review meeting with concerned officials of the state education department. As per the latest announcement made by the Rajasthan CM, as many as 60,000 different posts in schools across the state will be filled. Taking to Twitter, Gehlot also highlighted the posts which are likely to be filled in the upcoming mass recruitment drive. The positions of teacher, basic computer instructor, senior computer instructor, lecturer, second-grade teacher, basic education teacher, and physical education teacher will be filled, tweeted CM Gehlot.

According to an official notification issued by the CM office, the "Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya, Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotasra, Additional Chief Secretary School Education Pawan Kumar Goel, Principal Secretary Finance Akhil Arora, Director of Secondary Education Kanaram, State Project Director Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Bhanwar Lal and other officials were present in the review meeting," held on Tuesday. During the meeting, it was decided that the government would also resume the previous recruitment procedures, including Lecturer Recruitment-2018, at the earliest, besides releasing the waiting list of 193 posts for PTI Grade-3 Recruitment 2011 and 444 posts for Senior Teacher Recruitment-2016. Meanwhile, a committee will also be formed and constituted to fix fees and other problems in private educational institutions of higher and school education.

निवास पर आयोजित शिक्षा विभाग की समीक्षा बैठक में स्कूल शिक्षा के उन्नयन एवं सुदृढ़ीकरण की दिशा में कई महत्वपूर्ण घोषणाएं की हैं, जो इस प्रकार हैं- pic.twitter.com/1eqO25OidY — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 2, 2021

Rajasthan Teachers recruitment: Key takeaways of the Review Meeting

Apart from recruitment, the stated education department will upgrade 481 upper primary schools to secondary schools and 145 secondary schools to higher secondary schools.

The Rajasthan state education department has also been instructed to increase the post of physical teacher to encourage sports and to bring awareness about physical education.

The state government also decided on the recruitment of language teachers. For instance, if a school has 10 students of the third language in upper primary school, then the post of the concerned language will be allotted accordingly for subjects like Sanskrit, Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi, etc.

Gehlot also confirmed that the state will have more English medium schools under the name of Mahatma Gandhi.

During the meeting, it was decided that the government of the state would take an appropriate decision after discussing all the matters with other stakeholders, including the state government, education authorities, and parents.

Image: PTI