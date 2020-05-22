Rajasthan University In Search Of More Centres For Over 80,000 Students; Read More Updates

Rajasthan has over six thousand novel coronavirus or COVID-19 positive cases and the state authorities have done their best to bring the situation under control. The nationwide lockdown and the coronavirus scare has halted major educational activities around universities, schools and colleges. However, recent reports suggest the authorities have eased the lockdown for non-academic activities in Rajasthan University. As of May 20, as per new state laws during the lockdown, educational institutions can call staff in minimum occupancy that is under 33% as per government guidelines. This is to map out the process for examinations and assessments in the upcoming month. Read on to know about the latest developments in Rajasthan University exams, notifications and other education-related activities.

Rajasthan state calling on educational institutions to start working again

In a recent report, major developments including bringing normalcy with maintaining social distancing were aimed by the state authorities. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot revealed that Rajasthan’s coronavirus situation is under control and economic and educational activities can be brought back on track. The state has urged the educational institutions to start offices for non-academic purposes. However, Rajasthan University will follow the guidelines provided by the University Grants Commission in the upcoming days.

RPSC has senior Sanskrit Teachers list

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has declared the final outcomes for the Senior Teacher Grade II. This is with regards to Sanskrit Schools. The RPSC has revealed two lists, the first of which is the merit list and the waiting list. The candidates are requested to submit the required documents for the completion of the selection process. There are 40 teachers on the final list.

Rajasthan University in search for more centres

Rajasthan University has declared earlier that the exams of the students will be conducted in July. However, there are 80000 students for whom the centres are yet to be fixed. Out of the 4 lakh students affiliated under the university, 3.2 lakhs have been allotted to existing centres in colleges and universities in Jaipur and neighbouring areas. This is due to the social distancing norm to be followed while the exams are being conducted. All the fixed centres will be able to follow the set norms by the UGC. However, more centres are required to fix the gap. The vice-chancellor of Rajasthan University, R.K. Kothari, revealed in an interview with a news publication that their first concern is to conduct the terminal exams of out-going students. However, there is no decision finalised on the date sheets for the exams yet.

