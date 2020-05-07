Rajasthan University Latest Update: Exam Dates, New Sessions, And Other Information

As the nation is currently observing the third phase of the lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak in the country, many universities of different states have taken new measures to cope with their schedule of predetermined exam time tables. Some universities have postponed their classes and exams indefinitely until the lockdown is lifted. While some universities are conducting classes online and some universities are even considering conducting online university exams. Read on to know more about the latest updates about the Rajasthan University exams. The Rajasthan State Higher Education Department had earlier announced the postponement of their college and university examinations till the lockdown was lifted.

Rajasthan University exams and updates

Rajasthan University has declared summer vacations for all colleges and universities from April 16 to May 30, 2020.

Rajasthan Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati announced that this summer vacation would be applicable to all the public and private colleges in the state.

The new academic session is slated to begin from June 1, 2020.

The minister also mentioned the commencement of the admission process in various colleges from June 15, after announcing the results for the 12th board examinations.

The remaining UG and PG final semester exams are also slated to be conducted from June 1, 2020. All the other 1st year and 2nd year exams would be conducted within the same time period.

Rajasthan government had already gained immense support from citizens after it became the first state to not collect school fees from parents during the coronavirus lockdown.

Rajasthan state government decides to promote students to the next class except for 10th and 12th standard students.

Here is the last notice that was uploaded on the Rajasthan University website.

How to check the latest notification on the official website?

The official website of Rajasthan University is - www.uniraj.ac.in

Click on the Notice section to check any latest notice that is officially released by Rajasthan University. Currently, their last notification was posted on March 30, 2020.

