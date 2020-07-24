RBSE 10th Result 2020: Rajasthan Board 10th Result Likely To Be Declared Today

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) is likely to announce Class 10th results this week, days after it released the results of Arts, Science and Commerce stream for Class 12th. While some of the new portals have claimed that the results will be announced on July 24, no official confirmation has been made so far.

On July 23, the state board clarified that it would issue a notice before releasing Class 10th results 2020. The results are anticipated to be announced in the last week of July on the official websites rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Around 11 lakh students appeared in Rajasthan board Class 10 examination in 2020.

Steps to check the result:

Visit the RBSE's official websites (link provided above)

Click on the link showing class 10 results option

Enter roll number and other required details, keep admit card handy for details

Click on the Submit button to get the results on the screen

Check their scorecard and download the result copy for reference

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education declared the results of Arts streams on July 21. A total of 5,80,725 students had registered for RBSE exams in Arts stream out of which 5,26,726 passed, registering a pass percentage of 90.70%. Maintaining the trend of most of the other state boards, girls outshined boys in Rajasthan Board as well with a margin of 4.65 per cent.

While the pass percentage of boys stood at 88.45 per cent, the girls are at 93.10 per cent. The RBSE board had announced on the results for Science at 04:00 pm on July 8, 2020. After that, RBSE 12th result was announced for commerce on July 13, 2020, at 11:15 am. The results were declared on the official website of the board.

