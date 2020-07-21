RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 Topper: RBSE To Not Declare The Toppers For 2020

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer has now revealed the results of RBSE 12 arts 2020. The results are live now. The board has declared the results of the final school year stream for Arts. The results are live on the official website of the board. The link for the same is http://rajresults.nic.in/. Students can log in and find out how they have performed, and whether they have made it to the RBSE 12th arts result 2020 topper list on the school level. However, the RBSE12th arts result 2020 topper list will not be put out by the state this year.

The class 12th arts result was first announced for science stream followed by commerce. The RBSE board had earlier announced on the results for science at 04:00 pm on July 8, 2020. After that, RBSE 12th result was announced for commerce on July 13, 2020, at 11:15 am. The results for RBSE 12th Arts was announced earlier today by 3.15 pm.

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 topper details

The Rajasthan 12th result 2020 toppers list was originally planned to be revealed in the month of June. However, the coronavirus pandemic has affected the evaluation of examinations. In 2019, the results were announced in the month of June and the toppers list declaration followed immediately. However, in 2020, there will be no arts topper list as per the website. Students will have to stay in contact with the school they are affiliated with to find the school topper. State toppers have not been declared yet.

Here is the 12th result toppers result of 2019-

Hitesh Kumar Sharma who secured the top position in the state with 99.33%. Kaushal Kumar is the second-highest in the state 99.17%. Sheela Jat secured the third position in the state in 2019 with 99.17%. Komal secured 98.83% Kaustubh Agrawal scored a whopping 98.50% Shaheen Afroz also scored 98.50% Abhijeet Tailor also scored 98.5% Manjeet Poonia also scored 98.5% Komal Sharma also scored 98.5%

Here is how you can check RBSE 12th arts Result 2020 topper as well as an individual list-

Copy the link http://rajresults.nic.in/ and paste on the search bar for RBSE arts result 2020. Click enter, you will be redirected to RBSE arts result 2020 homepage. You will see ‘Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education – Ajmer, Senior Secondary (Arts) - 2020 Result’. Click on it. There will be a prompt to type your credentials. Enter the roll number or seat number for RBSE 12th result. Click enter and it will lead to Rajasthan board 12th arts result Check for the name and marks of 12th arts result Print the results or keep an e-copy of the RBSE 12 arts result 2020 for future use.

