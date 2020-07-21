RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 Topper: RBSE To Not Declare The Toppers For 2020

Quick links:
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer has now revealed the results of RBSE 12 arts 2020. The results are live now. The board has declared the results of the final school year stream for Arts. The results are live on the official website of the board. The link for the same is http://rajresults.nic.in/. Students can log in and find out how they have performed, and whether they have made it to the RBSE 12th arts result 2020 topper list on the school level. However, the RBSE12th arts result 2020 topper list will not be put out by the state this year.
The class 12th arts result was first announced for science stream followed by commerce. The RBSE board had earlier announced on the results for science at 04:00 pm on July 8, 2020. After that, RBSE 12th result was announced for commerce on July 13, 2020, at 11:15 am. The results for RBSE 12th Arts was announced earlier today by 3.15 pm.
The Rajasthan 12th result 2020 toppers list was originally planned to be revealed in the month of June. However, the coronavirus pandemic has affected the evaluation of examinations. In 2019, the results were announced in the month of June and the toppers list declaration followed immediately. However, in 2020, there will be no arts topper list as per the website. Students will have to stay in contact with the school they are affiliated with to find the school topper. State toppers have not been declared yet.
